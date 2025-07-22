Natus Announces Moberg CNS Integration With Neuroworks For Advanced EEG

By integrating with NeuroWorks, the Moberg CNS Monitor enhances EEG visibility, offering real-time EEG, annotations, and video in one platform to support comprehensive, data-driven patient care. Already trusted for continuous EEG monitoring in critically ill ICU patients, this integration with the Moberg CNS expands the presence of NeuroWorks in the ICU, creating the most complete multimodality neuromonitoring solution available today.

"Integrating data is at the heart of neuromonitoring," said Dr. Brandon Foreman, Associate Director of Neurocritical Care Research at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "(It) enables us to actually interpret this complex information in a meaningful way, and that has completely changed how we think about neuromonitoring and brain physiology. It has made a major difference in how we care for each individual patient who undergoes multimodality neuromonitoring."

Since its introduction in 1999, NeuroWorks has become the world's most widely accepted EEG software, trusted for its easy-to-use interface combined with advanced functionalities, allowing care providers to save time and focus on delivering the best possible care. Around the same time, Dick Moberg, founder and CEO of Moberg Analytics, assembled a team to develop the first FDA-cleared multimodality neuromonitor for use in brain-injured patients. It combines multimodal data from common ICU devices into a single platform, making it easier to detect, track, and respond to neurological issues in real time.

Natus innovations have driven the evolution of NeuroWorks over the last quarter century, marked by the inclusion of spike and seizure detection in 2001, the launch of dual SleepWorks PSG software in 2002, the introduction of the first wireless EEG amplifier in 2005, and the release of the high-channel Quantum amplifier in 2015. In 2024, autoSCORE – the world's first AI-based model to offer comprehensive clinical EEG analysis and interpretation – debuted in NeuroWorks. Each breakthrough has helped make NeuroWorks the most widely used and trusted EEG software platform in the world.

