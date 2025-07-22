LAUREL, Md., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World has once again been named the 6th largest residential solar installer in the United States by Solar Power World , marking its second consecutive year holding this position on the publication's annual Top Solar Contractors List .

In a year marked by significant challenges and volatility within the solar industry, this continued recognition highlights the company's ability to maintain its standing through a steadfast commitment to excellence. Solar Energy World's resilience is rooted in its focus on quality-delivering superior installations through fully in-house operations and expertly trained crews. This enduring standard reinforces the company's mission to provide trusted solar solutions while supporting the broader movement toward clean, renewable energy across the nation.

"We're honored to once again be recognized as the sixth-largest residential solar installer in the U.S.," said Peter Belman , CEO of Solar Energy World. "As a wholly owned subsidiary of Comcast, we've been able to scale our impact while staying true to our mission of helping homeowners take control of their energy future. In an era of rapidly rising costs and growing concern over grid reliability, we're proud to deliver not just significant savings, but real energy security and independence. This achievement reflects the dedication of our incredible team and the trust of thousands of customers who are making the switch to less expensive, highly reliable solar energy."

The Top Solar Contractors List , compiled annually by Solar Power World , ranks solar firms based on the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. The list recognizes companies excelling in both the commercial and residential sectors and categorizes them by service types, markets, and states.

Solar Energy World employs over 435 full-time W-2 professionals who installed 30.2 MW of solar power in 2024. Since its inception in 2009, the company has installed a total of 259.1 MW . Known for its hands-on approach, every project-from consultation to installation and service-is managed by Solar Energy World employees and backed by the company's industry-leading 30-year Triple Platinum Warranty and award-winning service .

Solar Energy World is a leading provider of solar panel installation services for homeowners and businesses. Founded in 2009, the company is a top-rated, award-winning regional installer serving Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Washington, DC .

Thanks to our excellent reputation , we have maintained strong installation volume, reinforcing our position in the residential solar industry as a wholly owned subsidiary of Comcast and deepening our presence in the communities we serve.

