2025 Geopolitics Impacts On Global Travel & Tourism Markets Leading Companies Pioneering Change In Affected Regions
Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Geopolitics in Travel & Tourism (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The effects of geopolitics can leave a destination in a state of disrepair, with seemingly no end to the suffering being experienced. However, by increasing tourism, the economy can benefit directly and the destination will be more likely to receive investment from foreign sources. Tourism has allowed destinations to bounce back quickly, especially following geopolitical incidents.
Scope
- This report analyzes the key theme of geopolitics in the travel and tourism sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of geopolitics in action.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the impact of geopolitics on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme. Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in the travel and tourism space amid the impacts of geopolitics. Discover companies that are leading in the space. Analyze real-world trends created by analyzing how geopolitics is affecting the travel & tourism sector. The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Thematic Briefing Trends Trends contributing to geopolitics Negative destination trends Unintended opportunities Niche tourism trends Industry Analysis Consumer sentiment analysis Impacts Challenges Recommendations Country risk analysis Case studies Timeline Signals M&A trends Company filing trends Social media trends Value Chain Challenges Outcomes Drivers Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Airlines sector scorecard Travel intermediaries sector scorecard Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Airbnb British Airways Carnival Emirates Airline Intrepid Travel Koryo Tours Projects Abroad Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts TUI Young Pioneer Tours
For more information about this report visit
