UK Insurance Broker Distribution Insight Report 2025: Which Insurers Lead The Way?

Dublin, July 22, 2025 -- The "UK Broker Distribution Insight 2025: Which Insurers Lead the Way?" report

This report explores which insurers can be considered market leaders from the point of view of commercial brokers. It looks at factors that brokers find most important when selecting an insurer with which to place business, analyzing how this has changed over the course of the cost-of-living crisis. Across 11 different aspects questioned, brokers select the insurer they consider to be best in class. The four leading insurers are discussed individually, as well as each separate category.

In 2025, brokers prioritized price and premiums when choosing insurers for business placements, with an increase from 26% in 2024 to 28.4% in 2025. This rise can be attributed to economic uncertainty. Flexibility in underwriting/cover remains a key factor for brokers, with an increase from 19.6% in 2024 to 24% in 2025. Being able to meet diverse client needs is increasingly important for complex cases and as consumers are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. There has been a significant decrease in the importance placed on the quality of insurers' product materials compared to 2024, indicating a shift in broker priorities toward more cost-effective solutions.

Aviva was recognized as the top insurer by brokers in 10 out of 12 categories, demonstrating its strong and consistent performance.

Brokers emphasized Aviva's digital capabilities as a significant advantage, with more than half rating it as best-in-class for e-trading and extranet platforms. Provincial brokers are particularly focused on price and premiums, as well as flexibility in underwriting and coverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Most Important Factors for Insurer Selection

3. Best-in Class Insurers

4. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aviva

Allianz

AXA

Zurich

RSA

QBE

Ecclesiastical

Hiscox CFC

