Managed Services 2025 Global Outlook Report Featuring IBM, Accenture, HCL Tech, Dell, And AT&T

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Services (2025): Global Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global managed services market size was valued at $816.5 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the managed services market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise managed services, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the managed services market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

The global managed services market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key managed services market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the managed services landscape.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global managed services market



The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the managed services market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the managed services market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of managed services market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of managed services. The overview of top ICT vendors in the managed services market.

Key Highlights



Growing complexity of managing IT infrastructure within organizations creates a strong business case for enterprises to engage managed IT services. The rising cost of provisioning, operating and managing IT infrastructure is also driving enterprises to adopt managed IT services model.

According to the analyst, enterpirse managed services market would see majority share of its revenue come from SaaS services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from SaaS services reached $267.9 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $608 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise managed services, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $296.3 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $496.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Reasons to Buy



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the managed services market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise managed services market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the managed services market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the managed services market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands. The report provides an assessment of managed services vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



IBM

Accenture

HCL Tech

Dell AT&T

