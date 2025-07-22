Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 29 0917


2025-07-22 11:31:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 18. July, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKS 29 0917
ISIN IS0000036291 IS0000037711
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 160,000,000
Settlement date 07/23/2025
Total outstanding (nominal) 115,586,000,000 78,275,000,000

