IU Health Methodist Hospital Named Indiana's First NBCA VTE Center Of Excellencetm

IU Health Methodist Hospital named Indiana's first NBCA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Center of ExcellenceTM

This recognition reflects the outstanding multidisciplinary efforts of teams across IU Health

- Paul Haste, MD

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is proud to announce the designation of IU Health Methodist Hospital as Indiana's first NBCA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Center of ExcellenceTM. With this recognition, IU Health Methodist Hospital becomes the first institution in the state to receive this prestigious designation, joining a growing national network of hospitals dedicated to advancing excellence in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of blood clots.

This recognition reflects the outstanding multidisciplinary efforts of teams across IU Health, including those who deliver VTE care at both Methodist and University hospitals. The collaborative model between these institutions has been instrumental in achieving the high standards required for this designation.

As IU Health prepares for the integration of Methodist and University hospitals into a single, state-of-the-art facility, this designation will carry forward-underscoring the system's enduring commitment to advancing excellence in VTE care for all patients it serves.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), is a serious and often underrecognized public health threat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), VTE affects up to 900,000 people in the United States each year and contributes to as many as 100,000 deaths annually. Effective management and prevention require integrated, evidence-based care and system-wide collaboration.

“IU Health Methodist Hospital has created a paradigm shifting multidisciplinary team to care for all Hoosiers suffering from VTE,” said Paul Haste, MD, Vice Chair of Procedural Radiology and Division Chief of Interventional Radiology at IU Health.“This designation reflects our team's tireless efforts to implement timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and long-term prevention strategies for patients at risk of blood clots. We could not be more excited to partner with NBCA to continue this important work improving care for patients throughout the state of Indiana.”

With this recognition, IU Health Adult Academic Health Center joins a distinguished group of NBCA VTE Centers of ExcellenceTM, including:

. Corewell Health West – Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids, MI)

. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital (Pensacola, FL)

. AdventHealth Palm Coast (Palm Coast, FL)

. AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway (Palm Coast, FL)

. MyMichigan Medical Center Midland (Midland, MI)

“NBCA VTE Centers of ExcellenceTM are setting a new standard in VTE care by uniting institutional leadership, clinical innovation, and evidence-based best practices,” said Erin VanDyke, PA-C, Vice President of the NBCA COE Program.“IU Health Methodist Hospital exemplifies this commitment, and we are proud to welcome them as our newest designated Center of Excellence-the first in Indiana-and to mark this milestone as the program now spans three states across the U.S.”

The NBCA COE program was created to save lives and improve outcomes by working with institutions that implement comprehensive, patient-focused, and data-informed strategies to address VTE across care settings.

To learn more about the NBCA VTE Centers of ExcellenceTM program, visit stoptheclot .

About the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA):

Established in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation's leading nonprofit, patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots. NBCA is recognized as a leading voice in the VTE community, working in collaboration with patients, caregivers, health care providers, researchers, and public health professionals across the country.

NBCA serves the community through a comprehensive range of education, advocacy, and clinical excellence initiatives, including national awareness campaigns, healthcare provider resources, and patient-centered tools designed to empower individuals to recognize risk factors, understand symptoms, and seek timely care. NBCA reaches millions of individuals annually through digital outreach, clinical partnerships, and strategic public health collaborations.

NBCA's work is guided by the belief that no one should die from a preventable blood clot. With a strong foundation of patient advocacy and evidence-based programming, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to reduce the burden of blood clots on individuals, families, and healthcare systems nationwide.

About IU Health:

Indiana University Health is dedicated to offering highly skilled, patient-centered care. Named the“#1 Hospital in Indiana” by U.S. News & World Report, IU Health Medical Center is the only academic medical center in the state. The distinctive partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine – one of the nation's leading medical schools – equips our highly-skilled physicians with access to innovative treatments using the latest research and technology.

