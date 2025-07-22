Punjab CM Vows Exemplary Punishment For Threatening Emails To Golden Temple
“People from across the globe visit this sacred place and pray for the progress and security of their families and friends. How can we allow anyone to issue threats to this holy place?” said the Chief Minister after paying obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. The Chief Minister said the government is investigating the matter and has obtained vital clues.
He assured that the case would be resolved soon, as the police have already identified culprits. Scientific verification is underway, and details will be shared upon its completion, added Mann. The Chief Minister emphasised the government remains vigilant about the security of this sacred place, which is visited by millions of devotees daily. He added the government has also asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for any significant leads in the case.
Mann noted that an eagle eye is being kept on the entire situation, adding that security in the holy city has already been beefed up. He affirmed the culprits will not be able to hide anywhere in the world and that the government will ensure the severest possible punishment for them. He said it is the duty of the government, and no stone will be left unturned for it.
After paying obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and praying for peace, progress, and prosperity in the state, Mann said not only Sikhs, but every Punjabi draws strength from this land blessed by the great Gurus. Mann expressed hope that the spirit of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood continues to strengthen in Punjab, and that the state leads the country in every sphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment