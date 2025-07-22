No Ids, No Checks: Owner Of Guest House That Sheltered Accused In Patna Murder Booked

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) In a significant development following the arrest of the main accused in the Patna gangster Chandan Mishra murder case, Kolkata Police have registered a suo motu case against the owner of a guest house in Anandapur, on the southern fringes of the city, where the accused were found hiding.

According to police officials, the case has been filed under Section 223(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for violating orders of a public servant by allowing guests to stay without valid identity documentation.

The guest house, Green Edge Regency, came under scrutiny after Tauseef, the prime accused in the murder case, and three of his associates were arrested there on Saturday in a joint operation by the Bihar Police and West Bengal STF. The team was tracking the suspects following the killing of Mishra in Patna.

Sources within the Kolkata Police said multiple security and verification lapses were discovered at the guest house. "There is clear evidence that the guest house frequently accommodated guests without collecting proper identity proof," said a senior officer.“Among those who checked in last Friday, some failed to produce documents, while others didn't even submit photocopies of their ID cards.”

This negligence, police say, directly facilitated the stay of the murder accused, who had fled to Kolkata after executing the crime in Patna. Initially, the group had tried to contact an associate named Ehsaan in the Shukhobrishti Housing Complex in New Town and also explored accommodation options near Park Street, but ultimately settled for the Anandapur guest house due to a lack of other arrangements.

A woman identified as Alpana Das was also detained from the premises but was later released after investigations found no direct involvement in the murder.

The guest house is now under deeper scrutiny. The authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against hospitality establishments that flout mandatory guest verification protocols.

Police sources say this case could set a precedent for stricter enforcement of identification norms in guest houses, especially in metro cities, often used as hideouts by criminals fleeing other states.