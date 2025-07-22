First Horizon Honored As One Of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 By Newsweek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This recognition reflects Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group's rigorous review of leading workplaces nationwide. The assessment included direct associate feedback, thorough company evaluations, publicly sourced information and analysis of more than 120 performance criteria. Being named to this esteemed list highlights First Horizon's dedication to creating a collaborative, inclusive, and growth-focused environment for associates and the clients they serve.

"We are humbled to receive this national recognition, which is a reflection of our associates' ongoing dedication and the culture we build together each day," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at First Horizon. "Our commitment is to ensure every associate has opportunities to develop, contribute and thrive as we deliver excellence to our clients in all that we do."



First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

