Soaring To The Southernmost Point: Spirit Airlines Adds Key West To Its Route Map
|
Spirit Airlines Key West (EYW) Service:
|
Destination:
|
Flights Available:
|
Launch Date:
|
Introductory Fare:
|
Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|
4x Weekly
Daily
|
Nov. 6, 2025
Dec. 18, 2025
|
Starting at $79* one way
"Spirit Airlines entering the Key West market this November is fantastic news for our passengers near and far. We welcome this addition to our selection of carriers and greatly anticipate access to Spirit's expansive network of destinations," said Richard Strickland, Executive Director of Airports at Key West International Airport.
Introductory Fare
Guests traveling between Key West (EYW) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) can take advantage of special introductory fares starting at $79* one way. The introductory fares are available for booking now on spirit where travelers can browse flight details.
Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience
Key West Guests can enjoy Spirit's three travel options , which offer a seamless and enhanced travel experience at a great value:
-
Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.
Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.
Value maximizes affordability and flexibility with the option for travelers to select only the extras they need. Seat selection, one carry-on bag, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.
Recognition
Spirit was recently named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub . Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier . Additionally, the airline's Fit Fleet® was ranked one of the world's youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation . Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.
*One-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on July 22 through Nov. 19, 2025, and travel from Nov. 6 through Dec. 17, 2025. Blackout dates: Nov. 20 – Dec. 2, 2025. Subject to availability.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines (NYSE American: FLYY) is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .
