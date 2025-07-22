Firstenergy Names Christopher Lopez As Vice President Of Labor Relations

AKRON, Ohio, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Lopez as Vice President of Labor Relations, effective July 28. Lopez brings more than 30 years of experience in labor and employment law, litigation and corporate legal strategy to the role. He will report to Karen McClendon, FirstEnergy Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Lopez has held senior leadership positions across a range of industries, including energy, manufacturing and packaging where he navigated complex labor environments and developed collaborative, forward-thinking labor relations strategies that align with both business objectives and employee well-being.

Most recently, Lopez served as Associate General Counsel and Labor & Employee Relations Consultant for BlueOval SK, a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and SK On. In that role, he was instrumental in establishing legal and HR operations for two large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing facilities. Prior to that, he led the Litigation and Labor/Employment Law group at NiSource Inc., and held key labor relations leadership roles at Greif, Pactiv Corporation and OEA/NEA Inc.

Karen McClendon: "Chris is a trusted advisor and strategic partner with a track record of leading through change and cultivating strong, collaborative relationships with labor partners. His extensive experience negotiating more than 100 collective bargaining agreements and leading major labor initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our labor relations strategy and culture."

In his new role, Lopez will be responsible for leading all aspects of labor relations strategy and execution across FirstEnergy. This includes overseeing collective bargaining negotiations, managing relationships with union leadership, ensuring compliance with labor laws and regulations and supporting workforce planning initiatives. He will also play a key role in shaping policies and practices that promote a positive and productive labor environment.

Lopez received his bachelor's degree in political science and government from Bowling Green State University. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo College of Law.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

Editor's Note: A professional photo of Lopez is available for download on Flickr .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED