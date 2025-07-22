Cloud Campaign Makes It Simple For Vertical Saas Platforms To Offer Built-In Social Media Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While not a new offering, Cloud Campaign's OEM platform has quickly become its fastest-growing product line, achieving over. By partnering with SaaS companies to integrate scheduling, content creation, approvals, analytics, and AI-powered workflows, Cloud Campaign allows software providers to expand their feature sets and deliver immediate value to their customers - without building these complex tools from scratch or having to establish platform relationships to gain access to early feature releases and elevated support.

"Cloud Campaign made it easy to embed powerful social media tools into our platform quickly and seamlessly," said the Chief Product Officer of a leading software platform in the home services industry. "Their team has been a true partner - collaborative, responsive, and willing to evolve the product alongside our goals. The platform has driven strong customer adoption, while also enabling our managed services team to operate more efficiently."

This success underscores how Cloud Campaign's OEM solution supports SaaS companies in delivering more value to their customers.

"It's incredibly rewarding to know that tens of thousands of small businesses are succeeding on social media thanks to the tools we've built," said Ryan Born, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Campaign. "As demand for embedded marketing tools continues to grow, our partners are delivering real value under their own brands, and we're proud to be the infrastructure powering that success."

With both a fully embeddable interface and a white-label standalone application, Cloud Campaign has become the OEM solution of choice for SaaS platforms seeking to enhance their feature sets, improve user retention, and accelerate time to market.

Cloud Campaign's OEM growth reflects a broader trend across the SaaS industry: social media management is becoming a standard feature in digital platforms, and Cloud Campaign is enabling that shift - without the development overhead.

About Cloud Campaign

Cloud Campaign is a white-label social media management platform built for marketing agencies and SaaS companies. Through fully embeddable and white-labeled solutions, Cloud Campaign powers the social media tools behind today's leading SaaS platforms - helping thousands of small businesses manage content, publish posts, and grow their online presence, all within the software they already use. Learn more at cloudcampaign .

SOURCE Cloud Campaign