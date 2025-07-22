Tony Robbins, Martha Stewart, And David Falk To Speak At The Vault 2025 Conference In Orlando

Vault 2025 Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bet-David Consulting is thrilled to announce the addition of three powerhouse speakers to the lineup for The Vault 2025 , the ultimate conference for founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, taking place September 8 - 11, 2025, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will hear directly from global icons Tony Robbins, Martha Stewart, and David Falk, who each bring decades of unparalleled experience in personal development, brand building, and business negotiation.

Tony Robbins, world renowned speaker and best-selling author, will bring his signature energy and strategic insights to fuel business breakthroughs.

Lifestyle mogul and media legend Martha Stewart will share her entrepreneurial journey from building an empire to staying relevant in today's media landscape.

David Falk, the legendary sports agent who represented Michael Jordan, will deliver game-changing lessons on deal-making, influence, and leadership under pressure.

"The Vault is all about bringing together the brightest minds and boldest entrepreneurs in one place," said Patrick Bet-David, CEO of Valuetainment & Bet-David Consulting, and the Host of The PBD Podcast.

"What I love about the Vault is that in one afternoon, I will be talking to a startup CEO, then a Fortune 500 executive, and then a founder who's about to close a $700 million exit, all at the same event!" said Bet-David.

"Now, having Tony Robbins, Martha Stewart, and David Falk join me on stage is not just an honor - it's a signal to every founder, CEO, and executive in America that The Vault is where you come to level up.

Now in its sixth and most ambitious year yet, The Vault 2025 will feature proven business strategies, deep-dive case-studies, and curated networking opportunities - all designed to help businesses grow, scale, and win.

