NIU Installs Off-Grid Solar Charging Benches In Partnership With Bluebolt Outdoor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEKALB, Ill., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Illinois University (NIU) students, faculty, and visitors now have a sustainable way to stay connected on campus thanks to a partnership with, which recently installed four solar-powered charging benches across NIU's grounds.

The sleek, solar-powered benches are located in high-traffic areas, in front of Cole Hall, near the DuSable Hall bus circle, and on both the east and west sides of MLK Commons. Each bench includes eight charging ports (four wireless and four hardwired), solar-powered overhead lighting, and backlit advertising displays. Importantly, these benches are completely off-grid, powered by lithium battery storage charged through solar panels.

“This gives our students a convenient way to charge their devices while highlighting our ongoing commitment to campus sustainability,” said Courtney Gallaher, Director of NIU Campus Sustainability.“The revenue from these benches will go directly into other green initiatives at NIU.”

According to Matt Deitch, Program Director at the Northern Illinois Sustainability Center, the benches represent a simple yet powerful shift in how campuses can support sustainability goals.

“It seems like something so simple, right?” Deitch said.“But at the same time, it's this really innovative thing. Why don't we have these all over? As we see what they can do, people will be more interested in having them around.”

The installation supports NIU's broader environmental mission, which includes energy-efficiency upgrades and conservation programs. According to university estimates, NIU's efforts achieve annual carbon savings equivalent to planting a forest the size of the campus.

