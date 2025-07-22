BREAKING: Replimune Group, Inc. Shares Drop 70% Securities Fraud Investigation By Block & Leviton Could Allow Investors To Recover Losses
What is this all about?
Block & Leviton is investigating Replimune Group following the company's announcement that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, rejecting the company's application for its advanced melanoma therapy due to insufficient clinical evidence from Replimune's Phase 2 study. The company's stock has fallen over 70% following the announcement.
Who is eligible?
Anyone who purchased Replimune Group, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.
What is Block & Leviton doing?
Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.
What should you do next?
If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (888) 256-2510.
Whistleblower?
If you have non-public information about Replimune Group, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.
Why should you contact Block & Leviton?
Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.
This notice may constitute attorney advertising.
CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (888) 256-2510
Email: ...
