Arctiq Named A Finalist In CRN's Inaugural Best Of The Channel Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq , a leading North American provider of cloud, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure solutions, is proud to share that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Arctiq as a finalist in the first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards in the Best Solution Provider of the Year category, with Paul Kerr, Arctiq's CEO, also named a finalist in the Best Solution Provider CEO of the Year category.

Arctiq has been named a Solution Provider of the Year finalist for building a unified, customer-centric brand with global reach, exceptional technical expertise, and end-to-end capabilities spanning cybersecurity, infrastructure, data, cloud, and AI. Their triple-digit revenue growth, geographic expansion, growing team of highly certified experts, strengthened managed security services, and deep partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, Cisco, and Google reflect an unwavering commitment to delivering innovation, measurable outcomes, and long-term value for our clients.

Additionally, Paul Kerr has been honored as a Best Solution Provider CEO finalist for his leadership in uniting four legacy companies under the Arctiq brand, seamlessly integrating their technical excellence, customer relationships, and service delivery into a future-ready organization. His leadership has driven a bold transformation, establishing a strong market presence, a cohesive go-to-market strategy, and expanded expertise, solidifying Arctiq's role as a trusted partner for modernization, risk reduction, and accelerated innovation.

This is the first annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards honoring the individual leaders, teams, and companies setting an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners will be announced at the Best of the Channel Awards Gala in Atlanta on Oct. 14, immediately following The Channel Company's XChange Best of Breed Conference.

"We are excited to spotlight the finalists of the first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards, representing the channel's guiding lights for innovation, partnership, and impact,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company.“These leaders, teams, and companies represent the best of what's possible-from future-focused strategies and bold leadership to a deep commitment to channel-driven success. We are proud to highlight how their achievements and dedication drive the channel forward.”

“Being named a finalist by CRN is an honor that underscores the transformation and impact we've achieved over the past year,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq.“These recognitions are a powerful reflection of the incredible work our team delivers every day. When we focus on our customers, it shows. When we prioritize technical innovation, it shows. And when we invest in our people, it shows. This relentless focus is what fuels our growth and strengthens the trust our clients place in us.”

The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Award finalists can be viewed online starting July 22nd at crn.com/best-of-the-channel-awards .

