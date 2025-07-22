Shuffle Promo Code MAXREWARD Launches For New Casino Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock Up to $1,000 in Double Deposit Bonuses With the MAXREWARD Code – Shuffle Casino Responds to Market Demand With a Competitive New Player Promotion

Shuffle Casino, a leading digital-focused online casino, has launched a new promo code for its new players. The promocode, MAXREWARD , was unveiled as the casino launched its latest bonuses and promotions. The bold move came after significant changes in the market trends and the need to level up to meet the expectations of modern casino players.

Following numerous data insights and needing to improve player retention through high-value bonuses, Shuffle settled for the match deposit offer. This is currently the most popular welcome bonus across many reputable casinos. As such, it will align with the current market trends and significantly attract a new player base.

The particulars include a 100% match-up deposit of up to $1,000. For more inclusivity, the casino settled for a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify. As earlier stated, the offer would allow access to a double bankroll. In instances where players deposit up to $500, then Shuffle will max that deposit out to $1000 using the promo code MAXREWARD .

In a recent briefing, the management highlighted the need to remain competitive in the online gaming industry.

“As the online gaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, it's essential that we adapt our approach to attract new players and improve player engagement through high-value rewards. Through our newly unveiled welcome bonus, we can better serve our new players as they kickstart gaming. In addition, we will be able to stay ahead of market trends and deliver world-class gaming that truly sets us apart. These changes are a calculated move to ensure long-term sustainability and value for both our players and the business.”

Shuffle stated that the new promo code MAXREWARD was exclusive to new players only. By activating the promo code, new players would gain access to a doubled bankroll that can be used to wager on different casino games. As a top digital casino, this offer will set the casino apart in an industry with limited welcome perks.

To make it easy for new players to sign up and redeem the bonus code, Shuffle has also released a step-by-step tutorial. After a successful registration and account verification, new players can get the bonus, which will be credited immediately. Here is a guide on how to claim the offer:

Click on the sign-up button.

Fill in all the details required and finalize the process.

Verify the email address

Make a qualifying deposit of $20 or more.

Click on the profile icon, select redeem code, and enter MAXREWARD .

Shuffle's new welcome bonus is a genuine money offer. Players can cash out their winnings once they meet the minimum wagering requirements. To ensure entry-level players benefit the most from this promo code, the casino has outlined lenient wagering terms. The minimum deposit is set at $20, while the rollover requirement is 35x for the bonus and deposit amount.

“We believe that a great gaming experience should be accessible to everyone regardless of their budget and skill level. For this reason, we've introduced more lenient and transparent bonus terms on our newly launched welcome bonus. With simplified terms and conditions, we aim to create a fair and inclusive environment where all players can access high-value bonuses and ultimately cash out better rewards.”

Since its debut, Shuffle has significantly increased its player base. With the new welcome bonus, the casino has more than doubled its player base, with consistent new player registrations since its first announcement. This clearly indicates the appeal of Shuffle's new bonus structure among its new users.

Shuffle has been in the market for barely five years but has already taken the online gaming space by storm. Through its emphasis on an intuitive user interface and trending currency-based gaming, Shuffle has outpaced its competitors by far. Aside from its new welcome promo code, Shuffle is far superior in the following ways.



Expansive game library: Shuffle boasts over 4,000 game titles, including slots, table games, and live dealer games.

Exclusive games : The casino hosts over 10 games that players will not find anywhere else.

Commendable customer support: The casino offers around-the-clock customer service through email, live chat, and phone.

Multiple payment options : Nearly 20 trending currencies are supported, so players are spoilt for choice. They can choose from any of the top trending currencies.

Top-tier game providers : Big names such as Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and Microgaming are already on board to deliver impeccable titles. In addition, players can anticipate joint promotions with the casino, which will deliver exclusive offers on new titles. Responsible gaming tools: On the Shufflewise page, players have all the relevant information and tools needed to stay in control.

Time and again, Shuffle Casino has proven that a player-first approach, which includes constant rewards, is a recipe for long-term success. This newly unveiled welcome bonus is more than just an offer, but a way of appreciating players who choose to join the Shuffle community. It's designed to be fair, lenient, and the start of something great.

Live Support Available through Shuffle.com support portal

