'Resonance Of The Soul - Flowers And Harmonics' By Dr. Ivan Edwards Now Available At Amazon

Dr. Ivan Edwards' soul-stirring poetry collection now available in Kindle and hardcover-bringing healing, legacy, and truth to readers worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Physician, flight surgeon, minister, poet, and CEO of Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine and Pain, Dr. Ivan Edwards announces the global release of Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics-now available on Amazon in both Kindle and hardcover formats.

This heartfelt anthology features beloved spoken-word poems including“We Danced at the Gas Station,”“When A Man Loves You,”“Yesterday, I Ate a Mango,”“First Love,” and“Yes, I Will Arise and Walk.” Shared widely on YouTube , PoetrySoup and live stages, these poems now reside in a bound volume that invites reflection, healing, and emotional truth.

“These poems were whispered into existence-not just to be read... but felt. Every line is a life, a longing, a legacy. I offer them to the world now, unbound.” - Dr. Ivan Edwards.

“Readers everywhere,” Dr. Edwards adds,“will be touched by the poems, as many already have.” A blessing in self-reflection.

Critics have described the collection as“a surreal journey through love, loss, and balance.”

With themes of love, culture, food, identity, healing - and reverence for the environment, it offers a poetic archive for souls across borders.

Available Now in Uganda, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan 🖋️ Kindle eBook: $7.99 USD 📘 Hardcover: $15.99 USD 🔗 Amazon

