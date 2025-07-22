Vibrant's New Release Offers The Perfect Starting Point For Machine Learning Enthusiasts

Front and back cover of Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the launch of its latest title, Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Machine Learning Essentials). Authored by Dhairya Parikh , a seasoned data engineer and technical writer, this resourceful guide makes the complex world of machine learning easy to understand and accessible, even for those with no prior background. The book was released on July 4, 2025 and is now available for purchase on and Amazon.

With artificial intelligence and machine learning becoming integral to a wide range of industries, there is a growing need for foundational resources that simplify complex concepts. Machine Learning Essentials rises to this challenge by providing clear, jargon-free explanations, supported by real-world examples that help demystify even the most intimidating topics.

“Beginners often find machine learning intimidating because of its perceived complexity and the mathematical depth involved,” says Parikh.“This book is my attempt to make that learning journey smooth, engaging, and most importantly-approachable.”

The book starts with the basics-explaining what machine learning is and how it influences the modern world-before progressing to hands-on coding using Python and advancing into topics such as neural networks, ensemble models, and deep learning. What truly sets this book apart is its conversational tone and thoughtfully organized structure, featuring chapter summaries and quizzes that support self-paced learning.

Book Trade Professional Julia Appelskog of Productive Planet calls Machine Learning Essentials“a guided journey” into one of today's most in-demand technologies. She praises the book's structured progression:“It starts with a clear explanation of what machine learning is, then moves into relatable examples like Netflix recommendations and Google Maps, before diving into writing Python code. It's beginner-friendly, yet technical enough to build a solid foundation.”

Machine Learning Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management series, which aims to equip learners and professionals with essential skills in a compact, easy-to-understand format.

About the Author

Dhairya Parikh is a seasoned data engineer, technical writer, and Machine Learning graduate with expertise in AI and data science. With experience across multiple sectors, he blends industry knowledge with academic insights to simplify complex ML concepts. Passionate about innovation, he creates impactful projects and shares his expertise through writing and research.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513775

Hardback - 9781636513799

E-Book - 9781636513782

