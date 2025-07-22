FUGA Opens Its First Flagship In Kyoto's Arashiyama On July 12, 2025 Step Into Uniquely Crafted Nishijin-Ori Sneakers

Tradition × Culture × Innovation - From Kyoto to the World with Sneakers Wrapped in Nishijin-ori

KYOTO, JAPAN, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SAKURA Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kyoto-shi, Kyoto; CEO: Masanori Asai) has announced the launch of a new sneaker brand,“FUGA,” featuring Kyoto's traditional Nishijin-ori textile. The brand will debut on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

FUGA places the concept of“fusion”-where tradition meets innovation, and culture meets functionality-at its core, offering a truly unique footwear experience.

Blending sophisticated Japanese craftsmanship with modern design and comfort, FUGA reinterprets time-honored techniques for today's lifestyle. The sneakers feature Nishijin-ori for the uppers, Kyoto's kumihimo braiding for the laces, and high-performance Vibram outsoles for the soles, achieving both beauty and functionality. This new footwear experience unites Japanese tradition with global standards.

On the same day, July 12, the brand's very first flagship store,“FUGA Kyoto Arashiyama,” will open in Arashiyama, a destination popular with both international tourists and locals. From this iconic Kyoto location, FUGA shares the future of Japanese tradition with the world-beginning at the feet.

What is FUGA?

FUGA is a sneaker brand that reimagines the timeless beauty of Nishijin-ori through a modern lens. Our brand concept is simple yet powerful-Step into Uniqueness.

By fusing the elegance of Nishijin-ori, handed down for over a thousand years, with contemporary technology, FUGA delivers striking, sophisticated designs that captivate at first glance.

Every pair of FUGA sneakers is woven with the spirit of Kyoto and the soul of its artisans.

With every step, the subtle presence of Japanese tradition resonates in everyday life.

This is, in essence-“Wearing Japan.”

From the ground up, a quiet yet powerful expression of Japanese beauty is brought into daily living.

The Story Behind the Brand

Tradition for the Future - FUGA

As times change, Japan's traditional crafts and culture are gradually fading from everyday life. With fewer people to carry on these arts, their beauty and techniques risk being forgotten-a loss too great to accept. We set out to revive that value and meaning for the modern world.

We chose sneakers-a staple of today's lifestyle-as our canvas.

By blending Japanese traditional materials and techniques, we have created something entirely new.

Sneakers that make you want to talk about them, learn about them, share them-

It is our hope that, through FUGA, more people will discover a special encounter with tradition in their everyday lives.

The name“FUGA” itself holds two meanings.

The first is“Fuga,” a Japanese word representing refined elegance-a unique aesthetic that senses the quiet beauty of nature, the seasons, and the inner spirit.

The second comes from the initials of four English words:

. Fusion

. Unique

. Generation × Great

. Authenticity × Amazing

Together,“FUGA” stands for“the fusion of tradition and innovation, carried across generations to share true beauty with the world.”

Tradition is not only something to protect-it is something that lives on by being brought to life in new ways.

With FUGA, we take a step toward the future, walking together in sneakers that embody this vision.

[Kinran Brocade]

Originating in China's Ming Dynasty and perfected over centuries in Kyoto's Nishijin district,“Kinran” is a traditional brocade woven with gold and silver threads to create beautiful patterns. FUGA brings this exquisite technique to sneakers, with each pair crafted carefully by skilled artisans.

Every piece of Kinran fabric has a unique character-no two rolls are ever exactly alike. As a result, the pattern placement is different on every pair, making each sneaker truly one-of-a-kind in the world.

[Kyoto Kumihimo Braiding]

For FUGA's laces, we use“Kumihimo,” a traditional braiding technique passed down since the Nara period. Multiple threads-sometimes dozens-are intricately interlaced by hand, creating a lace with deep shadows and a striking three-dimensional pattern.

This ancient Japanese craft and aesthetic imbue each step with a quiet, refined presence.

[Vibram Sole]

All FUGA models are equipped with MEGA GRIP soles by Italy's Vibram-a brand known for its outstanding performance in mountaineering, skiing, and trail running. These soles offer excellent grip and flexibility, ensuring comfort and ease in every stride-whether navigating city streets or embarking on new adventures.

Product Introduction

Easy in ¥40,700

A fusion of traditional Japanese beauty and modern technology-Nishijin-ori Kinran Slip-On Shoes

Harmony of Ease and Elegance

Among FUGA's collection, this model is designed to seamlessly integrate into daily life, providing comfort with every step. A standout feature is the effortless slip-on design that enables wearing without the use of hands. The soft, flexible heel ensures a smooth and comfortable foot entry.

Ideal for busy days, this pair combines refined Japanese aesthetics with exceptional functionality to support an active lifestyle in style.

Standard ¥41,800

A fusion of traditional Japanese beauty and modern technology-Nishijin-ori Kinran Cup Sole Sneakers

Classic Meets Sophisticated Silhouette

Striking the perfect balance-not too slim, nor too chunky-the silhouette offers a natural presence at the feet, fitting comfortably and harmoniously with any style.

These sneakers transition easily from city walks and travel to business casual settings, making them FUGA's most versatile model.

For those new to FUGA, this pair directly conveys the unique appeal of the brand.

RGS ¥46,200

A fusion of traditional Japanese beauty and modern technology-Nishijin-ori Kinran Rolling Gate Shoes

Balancing Forward Motion and Volume

The arched sole is engineered to flex naturally with the foot, enabling a smooth rolling motion and effortless stride. Shock absorption on landing transforms energy into a powerful push-off for the next step. Each stride delivers enhanced comfort and lightness. FUGA's fusion of traditional beauty and modern functionality results in footwear that embodies both strength and elegance.

Store Information

To celebrate the launch of our brand, FUGA Kyoto Arashiyama will have its grand opening in the heart of Kyoto's Arashiyama district.

Located in this unique area where tourists and locals come together, the store offers a one-of-a-kind FUGA experience-discovering, wearing, and walking in the beauty of traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

Inside the store, you'll be immersed in a space that embodies the brand's worldview. You can explore the full FUGA lineup at your own pace, feeling the textures and details firsthand. Come and experience the truly unique sensation of“wearing Japan.”

Preview Event Announcement

A special preview event will be held on July 11 from 15:00 to 17:00, the day before the grand opening.

If you wish to attend for media coverage, please register using the following form:



At the event, you are welcome to see and touch FUGA products, and our staff will be available to answer any questions.

We appreciate your consideration and look forward to welcoming you, even during your busy schedule.

About SAKURA Co., Ltd.

SAKURA Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Shimogyo-ku) is a community-based comprehensive real estate company founded in 1994.

With a core focus on real estate sales, brokerage, and management, the company also operates hotels, guesthouses, produces restaurants, and supports business succession (M&A).

While respecting Kyoto's rich history and culture, SAKURA creates new value for the city and contributes to the revitalization of the local economy.

Company Profile

Company Name: SAKURA Co., Ltd.

Address: SAKURA BLD. Karasuma 2F, 310 Shijocho, Nishinotoin-dori Muromachi-nishiiru, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto 600-8433, Japan

Founded: September 13, 1994

CEO: Masanori Asai

For Press Inquiries

SAKURA Co., Ltd.

Public Relations: Takada

TEL: 070-1776-7772

EMAIL: ...

Mayu Takada

SAKURA Co., Ltd.

...

