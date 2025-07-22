12New.AI Launches AI Agent For Autonomous Tender Search
Provide the description of your service once, and have only the most relevant tenders delivered to your inbox every day.
TenderAgent scans federal and local procurement portals, selecting tenders that best align with the qualifications and capabilities of your company.We've automated one of the biggest pain points for small businesses-manual tender monitoring, which can take up to 40 hours a month. For small teams, that's a major burden.” - Vitaliy Goncharuk, founder and CEO at 12NewWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 12New introduces TenderAgent , an autonomous AI agent that automates the discovery of relevant tenders across various portals, including SAM, saving up to 90% of the time that you'd spend on manual research.
Using an advanced Large Language Model (LLM), TenderAgent identifies the most relevant opportunities based on the company's service description in real time, so you don't need to waste time browsing across different tender platforms and sifting through endless RFPs and tender documentation.
Provide the description of your service once, and have only the most relevant tenders delivered to your inbox every day.
Vitaliy Goncharuk, Founder and CEO of 12New:
“We've automated one of the biggest headaches for small businesses-the time spent monitoring tender portals manually, which can eat up to 40 hours a month. For small teams with limited resources, that's a massive burden. Right now, we're covering U.S. federal tenders, but we'll soon expand to the state level as well. We also plan to add EU tender portals in the near future.”
What Problem Does It Address?
Manual search for the right tenders takes tens of hours of your team's week time.
- You need to read extensive documentation to determine if your business is eligible for the tender.
- New tenders emerge every day, so it's essential to browse the platform regularly to avoid missing suitable opportunities.
- There are many tender portals, and monitoring all of them can be challenging and time-consuming.
How Does TenderAgent Solve It?
TenderAgent scans federal and local procurement portals, selecting tenders that best align with the qualifications and capabilities of your company.
It delivers results in minutes. Here's how it works:
- Step 1: Register and provide detailed descriptions of your services, specifying any regional or budget preferences.
- Step 2: Using a Large Language Model from OpenAI, TenderAgent automatically matches your services to all published tenders across multiple portals and cherry-picks the best opportunities tailored to your services.
- Step 3: Then TenderAgent monitors emerging RFPs and sends selected tenders daily to your email.
Register to gain early access to TenderAgent.
Website:
Product demo:
How to use it:
About 12New(A20Lab, Inc.)
12New is a US-based company developing AI agents for Procurement. It was founded in 2022 by Vitaliy Goncharuk(founder of Augmented Pixels, acquired by Qualcomm in 2022). The company is backed by Plug and Play Center and other investors.
For additional information, please contact: yarova@12new
For pilot programs and demos, please contact: hello@12new
Vitaliy Goncharuk
12New
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
How to use TenderAgent for autonomous tender search
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment