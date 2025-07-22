Allison Hangendorf Hosts The 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Awards

Allison Hangendorf

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The annual Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) scheduled for Wednesday, July 30th will be hosted by Allison Hangendorf , a celebrated music journalist, media personality, television host, and industry executive with a career spanning nearly 25 years.Guest presenters include award-winning music stalwarts Stephen“Bud'da” Anderson (Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, Aaliyah, etc.), composer-songwriter Roahn Hylton (The Wonder Years, Bel Air, etc.), Guild of Music Supervisors co-founder Maureen Crowe (The Body Guard, Wayne's World, Chicago, etc.), celebrated artist and on-air personality Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo, iHeart, Pandora), record label veteran Nick Light (Sony, Warner Bros. Records, MCA, etc.), Oscar nominated songwriting duo Allan Rich and Jud Friedman (“Run to You” by Whitney Huston, etc.), composer-producer Dylan Berry (70+ billion collective views worldwide), Kolbjørn Blix (mission director of Andøya Space Center, Norway), Luke Danelon (Founder of Ghost Rocket Music) and music manager/record label co-founder Valeryee Jimenez.Event highlights include Tracie Verlinde (BMI) receiving HIMA's Outstanding Music Executive Award, Sofia Angelica presented with Rising Star Award from Fenix 360, and the winner of the Ghost Rocket Theme Song will be revealed.Main event performers include nominees Stefano (Adult Contemporary, Male Vocal), Muscle Shoals Allstars featuring Shane Henry (Original Recording), NYA (Rock/Pop), Abstract Mindstate (Adult Contemporary Hip Hop) and Australia's sensation Lily Grace (Country Crossover, Original Song). The official HIMA After Party (upstairs at Bardot) will feature performances by Lockwood Barr, Emilia Vaughn, Elle Márjá, Willow Seixas and others.The HIMA was launched in 2023 as an extension of its parent organization, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), an annual event that celebrates the songs and scores in all visual media including film, TV, video games, commercials, trailers, music videos, documentaries, consisting of indie music genre categories. As the HMMA exploded in scope and scale, it was necessary for the HIMA to be a stand-alone platform specifically recognizing independent music.HIMA music categories include mainstream genres and sub-genres expected in music award shows, with the addition of highlighting professionals including sound mixers, recording engineers, producers, and independent record labels. HIMA is the first and only music award to have the category of Adult Contemporary Hip Hop (ACHH)VIP and main floor tickets are sold out. There are a finite number of General Admission and Afterparty tickets still available. HIMA TICKETS HEREWednesday, July 30thThe Avalon, Hollywood1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 900285:30 Red Carpet . 6:00 VIP Seating and GA Admittance8:00 Awards Show . 10:00 After PartyFor general inquiries: ...For press inquiries and media coverage authorization, visit:press-media-request-form/

