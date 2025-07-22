Allison Hangendorf Hosts The 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Awards
Allison Hangendorf
Hollywood Independent Music Awards
KIA Performs at the HIMALOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The annual Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) scheduled for Wednesday, July 30th will be hosted by Allison Hangendorf , a celebrated music journalist, media personality, television host, and industry executive with a career spanning nearly 25 years.
Guest presenters include award-winning music stalwarts Stephen“Bud'da” Anderson (Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, Aaliyah, etc.), composer-songwriter Roahn Hylton (The Wonder Years, Bel Air, etc.), Guild of Music Supervisors co-founder Maureen Crowe (The Body Guard, Wayne's World, Chicago, etc.), celebrated artist and on-air personality Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo, iHeart, Pandora), record label veteran Nick Light (Sony, Warner Bros. Records, MCA, etc.), Oscar nominated songwriting duo Allan Rich and Jud Friedman (“Run to You” by Whitney Huston, etc.), composer-producer Dylan Berry (70+ billion collective views worldwide), Kolbjørn Blix (mission director of Andøya Space Center, Norway), Luke Danelon (Founder of Ghost Rocket Music) and music manager/record label co-founder Valeryee Jimenez.
Event highlights include Tracie Verlinde (BMI) receiving HIMA's Outstanding Music Executive Award, Sofia Angelica presented with Rising Star Award from Fenix 360, and the winner of the Ghost Rocket Theme Song will be revealed.
Main event performers include nominees Stefano (Adult Contemporary, Male Vocal), Muscle Shoals Allstars featuring Shane Henry (Original Recording), NYA (Rock/Pop), Abstract Mindstate (Adult Contemporary Hip Hop) and Australia's sensation Lily Grace (Country Crossover, Original Song). The official HIMA After Party (upstairs at Bardot) will feature performances by Lockwood Barr, Emilia Vaughn, Elle Márjá, Willow Seixas and others.
The HIMA was launched in 2023 as an extension of its parent organization, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), an annual event that celebrates the songs and scores in all visual media including film, TV, video games, commercials, trailers, music videos, documentaries, consisting of indie music genre categories. As the HMMA exploded in scope and scale, it was necessary for the HIMA to be a stand-alone platform specifically recognizing independent music.
HIMA music categories include mainstream genres and sub-genres expected in music award shows, with the addition of highlighting professionals including sound mixers, recording engineers, producers, and independent record labels. HIMA is the first and only music award to have the category of Adult Contemporary Hip Hop (ACHH)
VIP and main floor tickets are sold out. There are a finite number of General Admission and Afterparty tickets still available. HIMA TICKETS HERE
Wednesday, July 30th
The Avalon, Hollywood
1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
5:30 Red Carpet . 6:00 VIP Seating and GA Admittance
8:00 Awards Show . 10:00 After Party
For general inquiries: ...
For press inquiries and media coverage authorization, visit:
press-media-request-form/
Liz Rodriguez
EMR Media
+1 310-435-3634
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment