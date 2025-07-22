Anti-Caking Agents Market Set For Exponential Surge, Predicted To Hit USD 2.1 Billion By 2031

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anti-caking agents market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report:Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to further boost demand during the predicted period. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption. Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable incomeAnti-caking agents are substances that are added in small quantities to meals, cosmetics, and other items to stop them from clumping and adhering. Anti-caking compounds are used to stop lumps from forming, usually in finely powdered materials. Alcohol, water, and other organic solvents can all be used to dissolve anti-caking compounds. They either absorb extra moisture or cover the powdered particles with something that repels water. Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to boost Anti-Caking Agents Market Demand during the forecast period further. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption. Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable income.For Purchase Enquiry:The global Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented into source, type application, and region. By source, the Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Among these, the synthetic segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the natural segment is attributed to the surge in demand for skiing and a growing number of food industries. However, the natural segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future.By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-caking agents market. The same region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. In order to satisfy consumer demand and increase overall production, European businesses are investing in their infrastructure. In light of all these influences, the market for bakery ingredients in this province is expanding with a full sway.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsKey players in the industry-PPG Industries Inc. (US)Brenntag AG (Germany)Univar Solutions Inc. (US)Cabot Corporation (US)Agropur Ingredients (US)Evonik Industries AG (US)Kao Corp.IMAC Inc.Solvay SA (Belgium)Huber Engineered MaterialThe report analyzes these key players in the global anti-caking agents industry . These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Cellulose Gel Market:Leavening Agents Market:Food Glazing Agents Market:

