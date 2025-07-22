Sodog® Launches AI-Based Platform To Teach Emotional Skills To Kids, Giving Parents Insight Without Intrusion

SoDog helps children develop emotional intelligence through interactive play with an AI-powered companion

New Emotional Companion App Addresses Screen Time and Emotional Development in Children Ages 6+

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoDog, a new AI-powered emotional education app for children ages 6 and up, launched today with a mission to transform passive screen time into active emotional skill-building for kids, while providing parents clear insights without compromising child privacy.According to Common Sense Media, children ages 6-12 spend on average over four hours per day with screens, often with limited educational value or emotional engagement. Parents struggle to manage screen use without violating their children's privacy or trust.SoDog addresses this by offering daily 10-120 minute interactive sessions with an AI-driven virtual puppy companion. The app guides children to identify and express their emotions, practice empathy, and manage stress and anxiety. Abstract emotions such as sadness, anger, or fear are represented as interactive dragons, helping kids visualize and effectively regulate these feelings.A secure parental dashboard provides weekly summaries of emotional patterns and practical tips to help parents support their children's emotional growth without viewing their private conversations.“SoDog isn't about creating dependence on screens or AI, it's about using inevitable screen-time constructively,” said Nataliya Melikhov, Founder of SoDog.“We help children build foundational emotional skills through brief, meaningful interactions, while giving parents practical insights-not intrusive surveillance.”SoDog Key Features:AI Puppy Companion: Interactive emotional guide helping kids articulate feelings safely.Emotional Visualization (Dragons): Tools to concretely represent and manage difficult emotions.Micro-Sessions: Short (5-10 min) daily interactions promoting emotional literacy without excessive screen time.Privacy-Focused Parent Dashboard: Weekly emotional summaries without compromising children's privacy.Ethical App Design: No addictive elements, endless feeds, or manipulative engagement tactics.The application was developed in collaboration with child psychologists, educational specialists, and AI technologists. Dr. Emily Tran, a child development expert and advisor to the project, noted:“When used intentionally, technology can effectively supplement traditional emotional education. Tools like SoDog offer structured, developmentally appropriate interactions that help children develop critical emotional regulation skills.”SoDog is currently raising funds via Indiegogo to broaden accessibility for families globally.

Verlin Moore

SoDog®️

+1 813-943-1343

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Facebook

Meet SoDog: The Screen-Free AI Puppy That Builds Kids' Emotional Skills Through Play - Watch the App in Action! 🐶📱❤️

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.