Hyundai India Faces Rs 258.67 Crore GST Penalty Over Past SUV Sales
The same amount -- Rs 258.67 crore -- has also been confirmed as the cess shortfall, taking the total tax demand to over Rs 517 crore, Hyundai India said in its stock exchange filing.
"The company has received an order from Commissioner (Appeals), CGST Dept, Tamil Nadu, confirming GST compensation cess demand of Rs 258.67 crore along with penalty of Rs 258.67 crore on the allegation of short payment of GST compensation cess on certain SUV models for the period September 2017 - March 2020," HMIL said.
The company stated that the Office of the Commissioner (Appeals - II) of the CGST Department in Tamil Nadu issued the order on July 21.
“However, HMIL did not mention which SUV models were involved in the case,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
Despite the large tax demand, Hyundai India clarified that there would be no impact on its financial, operational, or other business activities due to this order.
The company also confirmed that it is currently reviewing the order and plans to appeal the decision.
"There is no impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company due to this order. The company is reviewing the order and will exercise its right to file an appeal," it added.
A Hyundai spokesperson said that the company believes recent amendments and clarifications issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) support the company's position.
“We are in the process of reviewing the order and will seek a legal remedy through an appropriate forum,” the spokesperson added.
At present, HMIL sells several SUV models in India, including the Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Creta Electric, and Ioniq 5.
The penalty order relates to past sales and is not expected to affect current or future vehicle offerings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment