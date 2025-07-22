Fidelity Bank Delivers Record Growth Under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe's Strategic Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe's leadership, Fidelity Bank reported landmark results for the Full Year 2024, marking a pivotal milestone in the institution's growth trajectory. According to the bank's 2024 audited financial statements, Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 210% year-on-year to ₦385.2 billion. Gross Earnings grew by 87.7% to ₦1.04 trillion, bolstered by a 106.9% increase in interest and similar income, which reached ₦950.6 billion.

Fidelity Bank also recorded a 47.9% increase in customer deposits, which rose from ₦4.0 trillion in FY 2023 to ₦5.9 trillion in FY 2024. Loans and advances expanded by 41.9% from ₦3.1 trillion to ₦4.4 trillion within the same period, further reinforcing the institution's role in supporting economic growth through increased lending.

The bank's strong momentum continued into Q1 2025, with PBT reaching ₦105.8 billion, reflecting a 167.8% year-on-year increase. Gross earnings for the quarter stood at ₦315.4 billion, representing a 64.2% rise from Q1 2024, driven by growth across interest and non-interest income streams.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Fidelity Bank has demonstrated operational resilience and sound risk management. Under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe's guidance, the bank has significantly improved brand equity. A recent Brand Finance report ranked Fidelity Bank as the fastest-growing Nigerian brand, with its brand value more than tripling.

Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe was also named among the 2024 Most Influential Global Top 100 Export and International Trade Leaders, recognizing her contribution to expanding Nigeria's trade and export financing capabilities.

During her tenure, Fidelity Bank has received multiple awards, including Export Finance Bank of the Year (2023 BAFI Awards), Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 (Global Banking and Finance Awards). The bank was also recognized by Euromoney for Best Bank for SMEs (2023) and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria (2023).

Fidelity Bank under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe continues to deliver strong financial performance, enhance stakeholder value, and execute on a growth-focused strategic agenda.

Photo -

Contact: Temilloluwa Sobowale, [email protected]

SOURCE Fidelity Bank