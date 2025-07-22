X-Ray Detectors Market Worth $4.4 Billion By 2030 With 5.5% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global X-Ray Detectors Market , valued at US$3.2 billion in 2024 stood at US$3.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.4 billion by the end of the period. Air terminals, seaports, and border crossing checkpoints are adopting advanced X-ray imaging systems to improve threat detection and national security. The demand for real-time, high-resolution imaging detectors, including backscatter X-ray and flat-panel technologies, is rising as they can quickly detect concealed weapons, explosives, and contraband materials.

Additionally, government investment in upgrading security infrastructure is fuelling the adoption of next-generation X-ray detectors in surveillance and military applications. In field operations, Handheld and rugged X-ray technology is used to conduct non-invasive inspections of suspicious packages or vehicles. These technologies enable rapid decision-making in high-threat situations, speeding up their take-up by defense organizations and homeland security agencies globally.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " X-Ray Detectors Market "

270 - Tables

50 - Figures

300- Pages

By technology, the X-ray detectors market is segmented by technology into flat-panel, computed radiography, line-scan, charge-coupled devices, and photon-counting detectors. The flat-panel detectors segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The trend in digital radiography is driving the swift transition of traditional analog systems with modern digital X-ray technologies, resulting in higher adoption rates of flat-panel detectors (FPDs) for their high-resolution imaging, improved acquisition speed, reduced radiation dose, and increased efficiencies. These features improve diagnostic precision, optimize patient throughput, and streamline clinical practices.

By type, in 2024, the cesium iodide flat-panel detectors segment held the largest share of the market. Cesium iodide (CsI) flat-panel detectors (FPDs) are rapidly becoming the most common scintillator-based detectors used in X-ray imaging. The large share of this segment is due to their enhanced imaging quality, higher sensitivity, and reduced radiation dose compared to other scintillator materials. The crystalline structure of CsI is highly ordered, which minimizes light scatter. As a result, this reduced light scatter produces high-resolution, sharp images.

By application , the large share of this segment is driven by the rising demand for accurate & early diagnosis of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and orthopedic disorders. Advancements in detector technology, such as better resolution, less radiation to the patient, and faster processing time to make an image, are also expected to improve clinical efficacy and clinical confidence in the decision-making process.

By geography , The X-ray detectors market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The key factors driving the market growth of this region include an established healthcare system, widespread utilization of advanced X-ray equipment & systems, and the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the expanding geriatric population are also expected to fuel market growth in the region.

Request Sample Pages :

The key players operating in the x-ray detectors market are Analogic Corporation (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Varex Imaging (US), Thales Group (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Carestream Health (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), among others.

Varex Imaging (US):

Originally a part of Varian Imaging, Varex Imaging Corporation has expanded to become a world leader in producing and selling medical imaging devices, catering to industries like cargo screening and border security. Varex Imaging Corporation runs an extensive global network of facilities that manufacture various products such as X-ray detectors, medical OEM and replacement X-ray tubes, NDT X-ray tubes, and specialized software solutions. To defend its market share, Varex has taken aggressive actions related to inorganic expansion through acquisitions. Varex's favorable global presence and longstanding customer relationships support Varex as a diverse company with significant operations and its Varex gas business. Varex's heavy investments in research and development can be interpreted as Varex focusing on technological and product development.

THALES GROUP (US)

Thomson-Houston Electric Co. was founded in 1893 in Philadelphia, US, and transformed into Thales in 2000, with its global headquarters in Paris, France. Thales has four main sectors: Aerospace (Aeronautics, Space), Transport, Defense & Security, and Digital Identity & Security. The company is in 68 countries, with a regional presence across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Regarding medical imaging, Thales is active in the Trixell division. Electron Devices has a 51% stake in Trixell, responsible for developing and providing flat-panel X-ray detectors for OEMs, including general radiography, fluoroscopy, and cardiovascular applications. Thales also sells X-ray image intensifiers, complete integrated radiological imaging systems, and flat-panel detectors.

CANON INC. (JAPAN)

Canon Inc. is a global company known for manufacturing plain paper copiers, multifunction office systems, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, medical equipment, semiconductor lithography systems, and flat panel display lithography equipment. The company operates through four main segments: the Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial Business Unit. Canon offers several products in Medical Systems, including digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, CT Scanner Systems, MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, and ophthalmic equipment. Canon's manufacturing network includes 29 key facilities in Japan and 18 factories worldwide.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Digital X-ray Market

Dental Digital X-ray Market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market

Get access to the latest updates on X-Ray Detectors Companies and X-Ray Detectors Market Size

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo -

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED