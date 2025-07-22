Jacobs Reinforces Historic Water Operations And Maintenance Presence In Western US

Supports continued delivery of resilient infrastructure and reliable water and wastewater service

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) has secured multiple contract wins and renewals for operations and maintenance (O&M) services , reinforcing its roots in the Northwest U.S. and growth in the wider water and wastewater utility O&M industry in the Western U.S.

Jacobs was recently awarded new water and wastewater O&M contracts with Soquel Creek Water District , West Basin Water District and Lincoln-Sewer Management District 1 Wastewater Authority in California. Jacobs also renewed existing O&M contracts in Hood River, Oregon ; Walla Walla, Washington ; Twin Falls, Idaho ; Cutter and Rio Rancho in New Mexico; and Red Bluff and Crescent City in California, which together span more than 144 years of collaboration.

"At Jacobs, we do not take for granted the importance of delivering an essential service like fresh drinking water, as well as protecting our sensitive environment through the collection and advanced treatment of wastewater," said Executive Vice President Greg Fischer . "Jacobs is uniquely positioned to provide O&M services that are directly supported by world-leading water engineering experience. This not only assures delivery of these crucial services but also extracts the maximum capacity from the utility's existing asset-base."

Forty-five years ago, Jacobs' O&M business originated in Oregon. Today, Jacobs is among the largest O&M solutions providers in the North American water market. Jacobs is responsible for a portfolio of more than 300 facilities, providing a range of services, including O&M of water and wastewater utilities, advanced water treatment facilities, public works, community development and facilities management.

"As utilities in the West are being challenged with climate change, tightening regulations and workforce shortages, we're utilizing our Digital OneWater suite of solutions like Intelligent O&M , Aqua DNA and Dragonfly to optimize operations, provide data-driven results for clients and enhance the lives of the communities we serve," said Fischer.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and Facebook .

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED