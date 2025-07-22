Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces Second Quarter Grant Recipients

Awardees include 3 nonprofits in Colorado, Georgia, and Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the second quarter of 2025. The Foundation awarded grants to 3 nonprofits from across the country, totaling $9,500 for the quarter.

In this round of funding, the Foundation provided support to organizations within its operational footprint that are making a tangible impact in their communities through the advancement of financial literacy and housing access.

"As we celebrate a decade of impact through the Union Home Foundation, we remain committed to empowering families and strengthening communities," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "We're proud to support these outstanding organizations and look forward to deepening our partnerships in 2025 and beyond."

"This quarter's grantees are doing incredible work to expand access to housing and financial education," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "Their missions align closely with ours, and we're honored to play a role in helping them create lasting change in the communities we serve."

Since being established in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits in 23 states. For more information on the Union Home Foundation, visit .

The second quarter grant recipients are:

Denver, Colorado

Hope Communities: $2,500 toward housing and economic stability programming. Hope Communities offers affordable housing options, tailored to the needs of low-income individuals and families in Denver. With a focus on reducing homelessness and alleviating financial burdens, they also provide pathways to long-term housing stability and well-being. Through wrap-around support services, including case management, financial counseling, employment assistance, and access to healthcare and social services, residents are empowered to overcome barriers and achieve long-term self-sufficiency. Hope Communities manages four affordable housing communities across Denver, providing safe and well-maintained housing options tailored to low-income residents and clients beyond their properties.

Roswell, Georgia

Drake House Inc.: $2,000 in support of their mission, which is to empower women and their children experiencing homelessness to achieve economic independence and long-term stability. Drake House's emergency shelter serves as a safe haven for mothers and their children for up to 180 days. Drake House provides 15 one- and two-bedroom housing units, ensuring residents have a secure and nurturing environment without financial burden. They also offer transitional housing, the Drake Village, where mothers and their children can stay for up to two years at below-market rate rent with an annual lease. The Drake Village program comprises 16 two-bedroom apartments, exclusively available to qualified graduating Drake House residents.

Exton, Pennsylvania

Home of the Sparrow: $5,000 toward supportive housing programming, which prevents eviction and homelessness through a combination of financial assistance and case management. This program provides a suite of comprehensive services, including eviction prevention via direct rental payments to landlords, 12 to 24 months of trauma-informed case management alongside rental subsidies, and up to 3 years of on-going money management counseling and resource coordination, as well as access to the many in-kind donations HOS receives from the community, including household supplies not covered by the food benefits program, holiday gifts, gift cards, and back to school supplies.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy, and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit and .

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage

