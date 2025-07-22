Hadrius Introduces Client Trade Surveillance -- Enterprise-Scale Monitoring For Managed Accounts, Powered By Zero Data Retention AI
Siloed tools, spreadsheets, and post-trade certifications slow reviews and magnify regulatory risk. Hadrius unifies trade, communication, policy data, and employee attestations in an AI-driven workflow, cutting false positives by 90% or more and giving teams back over 19 hours each week .
Client Trade Surveillance Features
No-Code Rule Builder – Compliance authors and deploys new rules in minutes-no engineering queue.
Common Rule Engine Across Populations – Apply identical policy logic to client and employee trades for immediate exception detection.
Unified Data Ingestion & Feed Monitoring – Nightly SFTP/API pulls from major custodians (Schwab, Fidelity, Pershing, NFS, Raymond James, Altruist), proprietary OMS platforms, and connected employee accounts; on-demand CSV/Excel uploads reduce blind spots.
Severity-Ranked Alerts & Case Management – Auto-routing, escalation tracking, and full linkages between trades, communications, and triggering rules for defensible closure.
Audit-Ready Reporting & Exports – Live dashboards plus one-click regulator packs (CSV/EML/PDF) streamline exam response cycles.
Zero Data Retention AI with OpenAI (Hadrius Differentiator) – Stateless inference: surveillance signals are generated without retaining, training on, or commingling a firm's trade data. Supports strict data governance, MNPI handling, and vendor risk review.
Business Impact for Financial Firms
Consolidating surveillance across client and employee populations delivers 360° risk visibility from a single dashboard-ending blind spots and reducing dependence on fragmented point tools. Firms report average annual savings of over $35,000 per compliance team and rely on Hadrius to monitor over $2 trillion in AUM across 400+ firms.
Availability
Client Trade Surveillance is available now as a standalone Hadrius product and can be deployed alongside Employee Trade Surveillance for unified oversight across all monitored accounts. Real-time personal and client trading oversight is supported at launch.
Request a Demo
See Client Trade Surveillance in action: visit or email [email protected] to schedule a live demonstration tailored to your firm's scope.
About Hadrius
Hadrius is a trusted leader in AI-powered compliance software solutions, spanning trade surveillance, communications review, marketing review, employee oversight, and firm oversight-helping financial institutions retire legacy systems, accelerate reviews, and control risk with greater operational leverage.
Media Contact
[email protected] | (540) 656-3127
SOURCE Hadrius
