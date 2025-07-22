Hadrius Introduces Client Trade Surveillance -- Enterprise-Scale Monitoring For Managed Accounts, Powered By Zero Data Retention AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "CCOs shouldn't have to choose between faster surveillance and data control," said Som Mohapatra , Co-Founder of Hadrius. "With Client Trade Surveillance, firms get real-time scale across all client accounts-and thanks to our Zero Data Retention AI, they don't have to ship their trade history into someone else's model to get there."

Hadrius launches Client Trade Surveillance with Zero-Data-Retention AI-unified oversight for client & employee trades

Siloed tools, spreadsheets, and post-trade certifications slow reviews and magnify regulatory risk. Hadrius unifies trade, communication, policy data, and employee attestations in an AI-driven workflow, cutting false positives by 90% or more and giving teams back over 19 hours each week .

Client Trade Surveillance Features



No-Code Rule Builder – Compliance authors and deploys new rules in minutes-no engineering queue.

Common Rule Engine Across Populations – Apply identical policy logic to client and employee trades for immediate exception detection.

Unified Data Ingestion & Feed Monitoring – Nightly SFTP/API pulls from major custodians (Schwab, Fidelity, Pershing, NFS, Raymond James, Altruist), proprietary OMS platforms, and connected employee accounts; on-demand CSV/Excel uploads reduce blind spots.

Severity-Ranked Alerts & Case Management – Auto-routing, escalation tracking, and full linkages between trades, communications, and triggering rules for defensible closure.

Audit-Ready Reporting & Exports – Live dashboards plus one-click regulator packs (CSV/EML/PDF) streamline exam response cycles. Zero Data Retention AI with OpenAI (Hadrius Differentiator) – Stateless inference: surveillance signals are generated without retaining, training on, or commingling a firm's trade data. Supports strict data governance, MNPI handling, and vendor risk review.

Business Impact for Financial Firms

Consolidating surveillance across client and employee populations delivers 360° risk visibility from a single dashboard-ending blind spots and reducing dependence on fragmented point tools. Firms report average annual savings of over $35,000 per compliance team and rely on Hadrius to monitor over $2 trillion in AUM across 400+ firms.

Availability

Client Trade Surveillance is available now as a standalone Hadrius product and can be deployed alongside Employee Trade Surveillance for unified oversight across all monitored accounts. Real-time personal and client trading oversight is supported at launch.

About Hadrius

Hadrius is a trusted leader in AI-powered compliance software solutions, spanning trade surveillance, communications review, marketing review, employee oversight, and firm oversight-helping financial institutions retire legacy systems, accelerate reviews, and control risk with greater operational leverage.

