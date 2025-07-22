Curi Advisory Expands Healthcare Consulting Offering With Addition Of New Managing Director
RALEIGH, N.C., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi Advisory , the dedicated consulting arm of Curi, today announced the addition of Alex Kirk as Managing Director, expanding its Healthcare Consulting expertise and offerings. This strategic hire further strengthens the firm's ability to drive value for healthcare organizations and partner with them to navigate today's complex operating environment with action-oriented leadership.
Alex brings more than a decade of healthcare experience, having worked with provider groups, health systems, health plans, and other key stakeholders across the continuum of healthcare. His deep expertise spans mergers and acquisitions (M&A), operational performance improvement, MSO services, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and enterprise transformation.
"Alex is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving value creation on behalf of healthcare organizations," said Brad Diericx, Curi Advisory's CEO. "His arrival comes at a time when our clients are facing heightened pressure to deliver quality care while managing costs and driving strategic change. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and eager to continue our growth as a firm."
Prior to joining Curi Advisory, Alex served as a Director with Alvarez & Marsal. Alex holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, an MHS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a BA in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University.
With Alex's addition, Curi Advisory continues its commitment to accelerating value for the clients the firm serves.
About Curi
Curi (curi) is a full-service advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Insurance, its flagship medical malpractice liability insurer; Curi Advisory, its consulting arm; and Curi Capital, a registered investment advisor. As fierce healthcare advocates, business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi offers unmatched access and exudes a deep understanding of specific client circumstances. With exceptional accessibility and dedication, Curi's trusted expertise, ability to form deep relationships, and holistic approach deliver outcomes that are proven, actionable, and meaningful-in medicine, business, and life.
