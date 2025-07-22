Juniper Square Appoints Stephanie Miller As Chief Operating Officer

"I'm thrilled to welcome Stephanie to Juniper Square as we continue to scale our business and lead the private markets into the AI era," said Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder at Juniper Square . "Stephanie brings deep expertise in fund services and global operations, and she's known for building teams that thrive on complexity, collaboration, and execution. With her leadership, we're better positioned than ever to deliver industry-leading products and services to our customers."

A seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience at the intersection of financial services, technology, and operations, Miller brings a track record of scaling global organizations and driving transformation with a relentless focus on client success. She has held senior roles across some of the most respected firms in the industry and is widely regarded as a trusted and visionary operator.

"Juniper Square is at the forefront of a generational shift in the private markets," said Stephanie Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Juniper Square . "I'm honored to join this talented team and help build the next chapter. My focus will be on creating the operational clarity, cross-functional alignment, and executional excellence needed to fuel our continued growth and deliver extraordinary outcomes for our customers."

Prior to joining Juniper Square, Miller served as CEO of Hazeltree, CEO and Management Board Member of Intertrust Group, and Global Head of Fund Services at J.P. Morgan. She also held senior leadership positions at SS&C, Citco, Credit Suisse, and currently serves as an experienced independent board director. Throughout her career, she has been recognized with numerous industry awards for leadership and innovation.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is transforming the private markets investing experience with a full range of modern, connected fund software and services. More than 2,000 private markets GPs rely on Juniper Square to support their fundraising, reporting, fund administration, treasury, compliance, and business intelligence needs across more than 40,000 funds, 600,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion of LP capital.

SOURCE Juniper Square