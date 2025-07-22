Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Victor Technology Launches Essential Response Cabinets To Enhance Workplace Safety

2025-07-22 11:01:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The ERC product line includes purpose-built cabinets that provide immediate access to critical safety tools, with a focus on hygiene, overdose response, and accessibility. The high-visibility, all-steel cabinet empowers quick action and stands up to the rigors of cafeterias, classrooms, and common spaces. The lineup features:

  • A non-locking overdose cabinet for barrier-free emergency access
  • An overdose distribution cabinet
  • An AED combo cabinet with alarm
  • A choking emergency cabinet for lifesaving intervention
  • A hygiene station for promoting health in high-traffic areas

"These are real challenges we're hearing from schools and facilities every day," said Greg Palese, vice president of marketing at Victor Technology. "From cell phone distractions to health emergencies, organizations are facing more than ever before. We're listening and responding with practical, effective safety solutions."

In addition to educational and industrial settings, the ERC line is ideal for public-facing spaces such as hotels, museums, event venues, and stadiums, where high foot traffic and diverse populations increase the need for readily accessible, life-saving equipment. These cabinets help venues meet growing safety and health regulations, while giving staff and visitors peace of mind.

Unlike traditional emergency supplies that may be locked away in administrative areas, Victor's new cabinets are designed for visibility and accessibility . They can be mounted in hallways, classrooms, exhibit spaces, locker rooms, lobbies, break rooms, or production floors - anywhere quick access is essential.

"Facilities and schools need support, not just supplies," said Douglas Nash, CEO of Victor Technology. "We're not reinventing the wheel - we're responding to what educators, venue managers, and safety officers are asking for: easy and effective solutions to modern-day problems."

Victor Technology safety cabinets are made in the United States and built with the same durability and attention to detail the company is known for. The new products are available as standalone units and can be easily integrated into existing safety systems.

This launch reflects Victor's ongoing commitment to workplace safety, emergency preparedness, and innovative safety solutions for modern organizations - from classrooms to concert halls.

About Victor Technology
Victor Technology, based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded office and safety products. Founded in 1918, the company is known for its innovation and quality, offering a wide range of solutions including printing calculators, scientific calculators, standing desks, clipboards, and desk accessories.

Victor's portfolio includes trusted brands such as Victor, Officemate, and Sharp Calculators. Products are available through major retailers including Amazon, Grainger, Staples, and Office Depot, as well as office supply wholesalers across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Victor Technology

