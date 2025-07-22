Buckeye Energy Holdings Spins Out Its Ownership Interest In Swift Current Energy To Funds Managed By IFM Investors
Todd Russo, Chief Executive Officer of Buckeye , said“The distribution of Swift Current Energy to IFM will strengthen Buckeye's ability to focus on leveraging our network of critical energy infrastructure to deliver targeted solutions that address the evolving energy needs of our customers. Looking ahead, we intend to continue driving new commercial opportunities to catalyze growth in our core business.”
David Sparrow, Executive Director, Infrastructure at IFM Investors , said“This strategic distribution is an important milestone in the successful incubation of Swift Current Energy, leveraging the development, construction and operational expertise of the Buckeye platform to grow Swift Current Energy into a leading standalone renewable energy company held directly within the IFM portfolio. Looking ahead, Buckeye is ideally positioned with an attractive pipeline of proprietary growth opportunities, backing to pursue strategic synergies, and targeted solutions to enable less carbon-intensive offerings to its customer base.”
About Buckeye Energy Holdings
Buckeye is a premier infrastructure and logistics provider for the world's energy needs, both today and tomorrow.
Buckeye, a wholly-owned investment of IFM, owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions. Across every aspect of the business – including its over 5,000 miles of domestic pipeline, more than 130 liquid petroleum products terminals and approximately 125 million barrels of tank capacity – Buckeye is committed to safely and responsibly providing world-class service to meet the continually evolving energy needs of its customers and the communities it serves. As part of this commitment to its customers, Buckeye is focused on providing for its customers' increasingly diverse energy needs by continuing to diversify its platform and offerings to enable less carbon intensive energy solutions and undertaking decarbonization efforts on its operations. For more information, please visit buckeye.com .
