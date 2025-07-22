Deep Dive Into The Impact Of Satellite Connectivity On Emerging Markets Focus On Africa, Central Asia, And The Middle East
Satellite broadband is a method of connecting to the internet using satellites, satellite dishes, and routers, rather than relying on cellular towers or cables. While electricity is still required to power the dishes and routers, satellite connectivity is an effective source of internet access in rural and remote areas.
Key Highlights
- Satellite connectivity is a developmental aid. From supporting remote education and enabling access to healthcare, to enhancing agricultural technology (agritech) and boosting the job market, satellite connectivity can help emerging markets meet developmental goals. The cost of creating, launching, and maintaining satellites is steep. However, financing options such as venture capital, government contracts, and loans are available to satellite operators and manufacturers. The cost of owning internet-enabled devices is relatively steep for some consumers. However, government initiatives and financing schemes may help offset the cost.
Scope
- This report focuses on satellite connectivity across three regions: Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. It also analyzes the barriers to adoption across these regions.
Reasons to Buy
- Emerging markets are exploring the use of satellite broadband to deliver cellular backhaul and residential internet access, as well as provide connectivity for public and government infrastructure. Large swaths of underserved towns and villages can have excellent broadband access thanks to satellite connectivity. This report looks in-depth at the satellite industries in Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East, providing an invaluable guide to a theme that is growing in importance.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary The Impact of Satellite Connectivity Satellite Industry Overview: Africa Satellite Industry Overview: Central Asia Satellite Industry Overview: Middle East Barriers to Adoption Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- Accams Garden Lodge Al Jazeera Amazon AsiaSat Avanti Communications BatsiHealth Costa Cruises EOS Data Analytics Es'hailSat Eutelsat IEC Telecom Kazakhstan Iridium John Deere Kineis Loft Orbital Marlan Space Niflink Nigcomcast Nilesat Orbitworks Panafsat Qatar SES SITA Space42 Spacecom SpaceX sQuid Starlink Telesat Thales Alenia Space Thuraya Telecommunications UZ-SAT Vodacom Lesotho Yahsat
