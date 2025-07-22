Ethylene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts - Capacity To Grow By Over 25% With Asia Set To Dominate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global ethylene capacity is expected to grow over 25% by 2030, with Asia leading due to its role in polyethylene production. The report covers ethylene capacity outlook, global projects, and investments, offering crucial insights and opportunities in the industry for strategic decision-making.

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ethylene capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical with a wide range of industrial and commercial uses. Asia is set to dominate this growth, as it is a crucial feedstock to produce polyethylene, a widely used plastic for packaging, automotive parts, and consumer goods.

Scope



Global ethylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global ethylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the ethylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Key Highlights

Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

Ethylene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Regional Ethylene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ethylene Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants

02. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Ethylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Ethylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries Ethylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Ethylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Ethylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Asia

05. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East



Ethylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in the Middle East

06. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in FSU



Ethylene Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in FSU by Country

07. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in North America



Ethylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in North America

08. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in Europe



Ethylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Europe by Country

09. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in Africa



Ethylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Africa

10. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions



Ethylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030 Ethylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

11. Appendix

