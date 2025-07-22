Andean Silver To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23
PERTH, Western Australia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andean Silver (ASX: ASL), based in Chile, focused on the Cerro Bayo Project, today announced that Tim Laneyrie, CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on July 23, 2025
DATE : July 23
TIME: 9:30 AM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at .
Recent Company Highlights
- Andean raised A$30m in strongly supported raise (18/07/25) Andean begins trading on the OTCQX (ADSLF) (21/7/25) Drilling doubles the vertical extent of the Coyita orebody (24/6/25) Exploration continues to grow project pipeline (28/5/25)
About Andean Silver
Andean Silver Limited (ASX:ASL) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in the Aysen region of Southern Chile. The Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project currently hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources of 9.8Mt at a grade of 353g/t for 111Moz of contained AgEq. Andean intends to rapidly advance the project and grow the existing silver-gold Resources to demonstrate a globally significant silver-gold asset. For further information regarding Andean Silver Limited, please visit the ASX platform (ASX:ASL) or the Company's website at
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Andean Silver
Tim Laneyrie
CEO
(+61) 411 223 724
...
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
Legal Disclaimer:
