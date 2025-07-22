MONAT Named Among Top 50 U.S. Beauty Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global proudly announces that its parent company,, has been ranked. Notably, MONAT is included, underscoring its strength as a premium, science-backed beauty and wellness brand.

This recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of MONAT's award-winning products , its commitment to sustainability, and its rapid global growth.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of our Market Partners, employees, and customers who believe in MONAT's mission to create beautiful lives through premium products,” said Ray Urdaneta, MONAT Co-Founder and CEO .“Being part of a company recognized among the top 50 in the U.S. speaks volumes about our growth, resilience, and the impact we're making in the beauty and wellness industry.”

“From the very beginning, our vision was to build a company rooted in family values, trust, and innovation,” added Luis Urdaneta, MONAT Chairman and Co-Founder .“This recognition reaffirms that we are creating something lasting-an opportunity that empowers people while delivering products that truly make a difference in their lives.”

Happi's Top 50 U.S. Beauty Companies Report highlights the most successful names in the personal care, beauty, and wellness sectors, evaluating growth, innovation, and industry leadership. MONAT's inclusion reflects its unique positioning as a direct sales leader combining cutting-edge science with naturally based formulations to deliver visible results.

As MONAT continues to expand internationally and pioneer biotech beauty innovations , this achievement reinforces its reputation as a prestigious, trusted, and forward-thinking brand redefining beauty and wellness.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 ...