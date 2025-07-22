Canada Oncology Market Outlook To 2033 - Focus On Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of Canada's Oncology Market with our comprehensive "Canada Oncology Market Outlook to 2033" report. Covering key segments like Colorectal Cancer and PD-L1 tests, it includes annualized data from 2018 to 2033, company shares for 2024, and strategic insights for business growth and market entry.

The "Canada Oncology Market Outlook to 2033 - Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Canada Oncology Market Outlook to 2033" is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the Canada Oncology market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests, HER2 Tests, BRCA Tests, ALK Tests, BRAF Tests, BCR-ABL Tests and PD-L1 Tests

The Canada Oncology Market report provides key information and data on:



Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2024 company share data for Oncology Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Canada Oncology Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope



Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

EGFR Tests

KRAS Tests

HER2 Tests

BRCA Tests

ALK Tests

BRAF Tests

BCR-ABL Tests PD-L1 Tests

The Canada Oncology Market report helps you to develop:



Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future. Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Oncology Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Oncology Market, Canada

3.1 Oncology Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 ALK Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 BRAF Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 BRCA Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.6 EGFR Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.7 HER2 Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.8 KRAS Tests Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Oncology Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 ALK Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 BRAF Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 BRCA Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.6 EGFR Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.7 HER2 Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.8 KRAS Tests Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Oncology Market, Canada, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

3.4 Oncology Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024

4 Overview of Key Companies in Canada, Oncology Market

4.1 Agilent Technologies Inc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4.3 Abbott Laboratories

4.4 Qiagen NV

4.5 Danaher Corp

4.6 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd

4.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

4.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd

4.9 Hemosure Inc

4.10 Quidelortho Corp

5 Oncology Market Pipeline Products

6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Acquisition

6.1.1 Quest Diagnostics Acquires LifeLabs for USD984.2 Million

6.2 Equity Offerings

6.2.1 ProMIS Neurosciences Raises USD30.38 Million in Private Placement of Units

6.3 Venture Financing

6.3.1 Syantra Secures USD3.6 Million in Series A-1 Funding

7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Feb 04, 2025: Groundbreaking Alzheimer's and Cancer Studies Receive $7.2M Boost

7.1.2 Jan 08, 2025: Dr. Eyal S. Ron Joins AmacaThera Board of Directors to Drive Strategic Growth and Accelerate Innovation in Long-Acting Therapies

7.2 Financial Announcements

7.2.1 Feb 05, 2025: Hologic Reports Results for Q1 of Fiscal 2025

7.2.2 Dec 16, 2024: StageZero Life Sciences Reports Q3 2024 Results and Operational Update

7.2.3 Nov 28, 2024: MedMira Reports FY2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

7.2.4 Oct 01, 2024: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results and Operational Update

7.2.5 Jun 19, 2024: Quest Diagnostics to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 23, 2024

7.3 Government and Public Interest

7.3.1 Jul 13, 2024: New Analysis Examines Role of Conditional Approvals on Access to Promising Oncology Therapies

7.4 Other Significant Developments

7.4.1 Feb 27, 2025: Avitia Launches AI-Powered Platform for Rapid & Point-Of-Care Cancer Testing

7.4.2 Nov 29, 2024: Government of Canada Invests in Breast Cancer Research and Public Awareness

7.4.3 Nov 14, 2024: Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Studies on Liquid Biopsy in Primary Brain Tumors

7.4.4 Aug 19, 2024: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Successfully Engineers in silico Antibodies to Elusive Tumor Protein Using Its Patented LENSai Technology

7.5 Product News

7.5.1 May 13, 2025: Tempus Announces Six Posters Accepted for Presentation at ISPOR 2025

7.5.2 May 05, 2025: Ontada Illuminates the Power of its Real-World Evidence to Improve Health Outcomes for People with Cancer at ISPOR 2025

7.5.3 Mar 24, 2025: Bio-Techne to Highlight Advances in the Detection of Clinically Relevant Biomarkers using RNAscope Technologies at the 2025 USCAP Annual Meeting

8 Appendix

