Pillar To Post Launches Ptphomepage To Redefine The Home Inspection Experience

Proprietary Tech Empowers Franchise Business Owners and Transforms Client Engagement Across North America

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post , North America's leading home inspection franchise, has officially launched PTPHomePage, its proprietary digital experience platform that is transforming how home inspections are conducted, shared, and experienced by clients, real estate agents, and franchise business owners.

Designed and implemented entirely in-house over six years, PTPHomePage streamlines operations for franchisees while delivering a dynamic, real-time experience for homebuyers and their agents. The platform replaces static PDFs and clunky email threads with a centralized, interactive dashboard that includes:



Immersive 360° home tours

Interactive floor plans

Digital inspection reports

Customizable repair request tools

The Home Manual – a living document featuring appliance data, maintenance reminders, and warranty tracking Agent dashboards – empowering real estate professionals with a searchable archive of inspection history

"PTPHomePage was built to modernize how we deliver value," said Charles Furlough, CEO and President of Pillar To Post. "For buyers and agents, it makes the inspection process easier to understand, act on, and revisit. For our franchise business owners, it's become an operational game-changer that streamlines client communication, saves time, and reinforces our position as the most trusted name in home inspection."

Unlike off-the-shelf solutions, PTPHomePage is a proprietary platform developed over the course of six years using Salesforce and AWS to ensure speed, scalability, and security. As the only home inspection company to build its own client-facing software, Pillar To Post created a future-ready ecosystem tailored to the specific needs of real estate transactions.

"Too often, tech in this industry feels like an afterthought," said Guy Dewar, Chief Technology Officer for Pillar To Post. "We built PTPHomePage to feel as user-friendly as online banking or shopping to give buyers, sellers, and agents a personalized, seamless environment to get everything they need without friction or confusion. This isn't just a tech upgrade, it's a total service transformation."

In addition to improving transparency and accessibility for clients, PTPHomePage serves as a launchpad for expanded home services. Through integrations like PTP Connects , clients can opt into post-inspection support services like utility setup and contractor referrals. The platform's flexibility allows it to continuously evolve based on user feedback and market trends.

"We're not just reacting to where the industry is headed, we're leading it," added Furlough. "PTPHomePage is a clear reflection of our values as a brand: innovation, clarity, and strong support for our franchise business owners and the communities they serve."

To learn more about Pillar To Post and to experience PTPHomePage firsthand, please visit . To learn more about Pillar To Post's award-winning franchise opportunity, visit .

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit .

