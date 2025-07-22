Chicago P.D. Star Laroyce Hawkins Is Grand Marshal Of The 96Th Bud Billiken® Parade, Hosted By Chicago Defender Charities

The Bud Billiken® Parade, the largest African American parade in the United States.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 9, 2025 the 96th Annual Bud Billiken® Parade will take place on Chicago's South Side and will be a star-studded celebration of youth, education, and excellence - headlined by a beloved hometown hero. Chicago P.D. star and Harvey, IL native, LaRoyce Hawkins, will serve as Grand Marshal for this year's parade and festival.

This year's theme, "Road to 100", highlights that we are a few years away from our 100th anniversary. Since 1929, The Bud Billiken® Parade continues to uplift, empower, and inspire, marking the back-to-school season with pride and purpose.

"Imagine being a 9-year-old Black boy from Harvey, Illinois. The first time I heard the words 'Bud Billikin,' I remember being amused by the whimsical alliteration. Growing up just outside of Chicago, my family didn't always have easy access to the parade - Chicago often felt like a field trip.

Eventually, watching the Bud Billikin Parade's live broadcast became a cherished tradition in our home. Actually attending the parade felt like a distant possibility, so to now be named Grand Marshal is both surreal and humbling.

What makes this moment even more meaningful is that I get to share it with my son. That alone makes this the most unforgettable moment of the summer.

With deep gratitude and pride." -LaRoyce Hawkins

"LaRoyce Hawkins is an outstanding role model and a powerful example for our city's youth," says Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, President/CEO of the Chicago Defender Charities and Chair of the Bud Billiken® Parade. "His passion, commitment to service, and love for Chicago make him the perfect choice to lead this year's parade. For 96 years, the Bud Billiken® Parade has united generations -it's a movement, a cultural touchstone, and a launching pad for the future."

Joining LaRoyce Hawkins will be a dynamic lineup of celebrities, civic leaders, and changemakers. Honorary Grand Marshals include community influencers, educators, business leaders, and youth mentors who embody the values of legacy and leadership.

The Parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at 41st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, traveling south through Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard (55th Street) and Ellsworth Drive. Following the parade, attendees will enjoy the "It Takes A Village" Bud Billiken® Festival, a full-day event featuring entertainment, local vendors, free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings, and family-friendly activities.

The Bud Billiken® Festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Washington Park and includes:



Live performances and DJ entertainment

Food and ice cream trucks

Free school supplies and giveaways

Health screenings, haircuts, and hair braiding Local vendors and resource booths

