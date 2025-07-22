Marysue Lundy Joins CRED Iq As Director Of Sales

CoStar and Bloomberg Veteran Joins as CRED iQ Growth Accelerates

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, a rapidly expanding data and analytics platform specializing in commercial real estate ("CRE") finance, is excited to announce that MarySue Lundy has joined the company as Director of Sales.

Learn more about CRED iQ's Data & Products

MarySue comes to CRED iQ with extensive and diverse experience in CRE finance. Most recently, MarySue was with CoStar where she served as Senior Sales Executive. Prior to CoStar MarySue served clients at Bloomberg and Fitch.

"MarySue has a stellar reputation, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team," noted Chris Aronson, Chief Commercial Officer.

Throughout her career MarySue has forged strong relationships with CMBS Desks, CRE Lenders, Owner/Operators and Institutional Investors.

"MarySue's relationships and deep knowledge are tremendous assets that will drive value for years to come," said Michael Haas, Founder and CEO of CRED iQ. "We are so excited to welcome MarySue to CRED iQ as we continue to build our New York team."

"I am honored to be part of CRED iQ. We have a client-focused team that has created an exceptional product. CRED iQ is utilized by some of the most respected in the industry - and this is only the beginning!"

MarySue earned her master's in finance and marketing from Columbia Business School. She is based in New York City.

SOURCE CRED iQ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED