Enterprise Mobility Global Market Outlook Report 2025-2028 BFSI And Manufacturing Industries Drive Revenue Growth

The global enterprise mobility market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The global enterprise mobility market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise mobility market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The global enterprise mobility market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise mobility market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise mobility landscape.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise mobility market



The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise mobility market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise mobility market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise mobility. The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise mobility market.

The enterprise mobility market is driven by the acceleration of digital transformation, the shift towards remote work, the adoption of BYOD and COPE strategies, advancements in connectivity such as 5G, the trend towards cloud deployments, and the integration of emerging technologies like AI and ML.

According to the analyst, enterprise mobility would see majority share of its revenue come from managed mobility services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from managed mobility services reached $15.0 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $27.2 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise mobility, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $14.7 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $22.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the enterprise mobility market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise mobility, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise mobility market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise mobility market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise mobility market. The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise mobility market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

