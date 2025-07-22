7 MM Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drug Forecast And Market Analysis 2025 A $9.34 Billion Market By 2034 - Winrevair Is Reshaping The Treatment Landscape Following Its Commercial Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market in 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) is projected to grow from $7.65 billion in 2024 to $9.35 billion by 2034, driven by rising cases, combination therapies, and new drug launches like Merck's Winrevair. The US dominates with 76.3% market share.

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market through 2034.

The analyst estimated that drug sales for PAH in 2024 were approximately $7.65 billion across the 7MM. With an estimated $5.83 billion in drug sales in 2024, the US dominated the PAH market, contributing 76.3% of the sales in the 7MM. This high market share is primarily due to the large PAH prevalent population and high price of branded drugs in the US compared to the 5EU and Japan. The analyst anticipates that the PAH market will grow to be worth approximately $9.35 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2034.

The major drivers of growth in the PAH market during the forecast period include the following:



The number of total prevalent cases of PAH in the US, France, and the UK is expected to increase during the forecast period in line with population growth, therefore increasing the total addressable patient population. As populations age and diagnostic awareness improves, more patients are being identified and treated for PAH. Expanded screening in high-risk groups and longer patient survival are contributing to a growing prevalence pool, particularly in the US.

Increased use of combination therapy following the positive outcomes from the AMBITION trial has boosted PAH sales due to higher treatment costs of drug combinations. The AMBITION trial established the superiority of initial dual therapy over monotherapy, prompting widespread adoption of endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) + phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor (PDE5i) combinations. As dual and triple regimens become standard, the use of multiple drugs raises treatment costs and overall market value.

The increased usage of Merck's first-in-class Winrevair (sotatercept) and launch of pipeline therapies including Liquidia Corp's Yutrepia (treprostinil) and Tenax Therapeutics' imatinib will boost PAH sales. Winrevair is the first approved disease-modifying agent for PAH and is expected to see broad uptake across patient segments. New launches like Yutrepia, with improved inhaled delivery, and oral imatinib, targeting vascular remodeling, will expand treatment options and support continued market growth.

The major barriers to growth in the PAH market during the forecast period will include the following: Low disease awareness among patients and physicians will lead to a lower disease diagnosis rate and delayed diagnosis. Many early PAH symptoms are nonspecific and often misattributed to more common conditions, resulting in under-referral and diagnostic delays. Limited recognition of risk factors and insufficient screening outside of specialist centers continue to hinder timely treatment initiation.

Scope



Overview of pulmonary arterial hypertension, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized pulmonary arterial hypertension therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the pulmonary arterial hypertension therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Executive Summary

1.1 Pulmonary arterial hypertension therapeutics market will grow to $9.34 billion by 2034

1.2 Winrevair is reshaping the PAH treatment landscape following its commercial launch

1.3 Persistent unmet needs underscore opportunity for innovation across the PAH landscape

1.4 Late-stage pipeline advances offer strategic additions across the PAH treatment landscape

1.5 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

4.4.4 7MM

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by NYHA functional class

4.4.6 US

4.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by comorbidity

4.4.8 US

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for PAH (2024-34)

4.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of PAH

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of PAH

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of PAH

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

4.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

4.5.6 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by NYHA functional class

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH by comorbidity

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.3 Strengths of the analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 US disease management

5.3 5EU disease management

5.4 Japan disease management

5.5 KOL insights on disease management

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Improved physician awareness and earlier diagnosis

7.3 Improved therapy convenience and reduced side effects

7.4 Disease-modifying therapies

7.5 Improved clinical trial design

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Disease-modifying mechanisms and novel targets

8.1.2 Innovations in drug delivery and combination therapy

8.1.3 Strategic collaborations and targeted development

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Advancements in PAH endpoints

8.2.2 Patient population selection

8.2.3 Use of surrogate biomarkers

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

13 Appendix

Companies Featured



AbbVie Inc

Acceleron Pharma Inc

Actelion

Amgen Inc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Co

Entera Bio Ltd

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd UCB S.A.

