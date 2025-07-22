KROMATID Works With Consortium To Empower Cancer Genomics With Industry-Leading Sequencing Standards



Innovative Technological Integration

KROMATID applied its proprietary chromosomal–structural rearrangement detection platform, KROMASURE , to characterize complex cancer genome architecture at an unprecedented level of detail. The resulting chromosome-level "barcode" maps highlight translocations and structural variants with enhanced clarity, contributing critical insights to the consortium's pan‐technology analysis Nist. Set to become a global benchmarking resource

The consortium - part of NIST's Cancer Genome in a Bottle initiative - released this high-resolution tumor normal‐ dataset with full patient consent. It includes raw sequencing data from longread, short read, optical mapping, linked read, and KROMASURE‐ derived structural annotations. KROMATID's contributions provide a vital new structural layer that will help labs calibrate variant calling tools, validate‐ emerging diagnostics, and bolster AI ‐driven‐ cancer biomarker discovery Nist.

The NIST Genome in a Bottle initiative, now expanding through its Cancer Genome in a Bottle program, collaborates with academia, industry, and federal labs to produce standardized reference materials and datasets essential for verifying genomic technologies and ensuring clinical-grade precision

Benchmarking and Quality Assurance

GIAB is now integrating data from these 13 sequencing modalities to develop somatic variant benchmarks. KROMATID's unique KROMASURE maps add chromosomal‐level reference standards, allowing critical cross‐validation of structural calls.

Accelerating Cancer Research

With access to richly annotated tumor genomes, including structural variants, researchers can more rapidly link genomic alterations to tumor behavior and therapeutic response, paving the way for superior diagnostics and precision treatments. Ethical, Open Science

This marks the first comprehensive cancer reference dataset released under explicit patient consent, setting a new standard for ethical data sharing. "KROMASURE was designed to reveal what other tools miss-low-prevalence and cryptic rearrangements that are often biologically significant. Contributing to this consortium has demonstrated the value of structural insight across technologies, especially when it comes to understanding cancer genome complexity."

- Erin Cross, VP of Platform, KROMATID

Next Steps

KROMATID will continue to apply KROMASURE to future consortium reference datasets across diverse cancer types. These next releases will enrich the genomic toolkit available to labs and diagnostic companies globally advancing both quality standards and patient outcomes. KROMATID is proud to stand behind this mission-driven science approach.

About KROMATID

KROMATID is a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in cytogenetic precision, empowering the cell and gene therapy community with advanced genomic integrity analysis solutions. Through our cutting-edge KROMASURETM platform, we provide high-confidence, single-cell insights into chromosomal integrity- filling critical gaps left by traditional sequencing methods. Our cytogenetic platform helps researchers accelerate breakthroughs, ensure regulatory confidence, and drive innovation in genomic medicine.

