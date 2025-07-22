Boardable Launches Next-Generation Governance Tools, Elevating Trust & Transparency

FISHERS, Ind., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable, the leading board management platform for nonprofit organizations, announced today the rollout of its Summer 2025 Launch-introducing a bold evolution in board governance technology. This release repositions governance not as a back-office burden but as a strategic advantage for organizations working to build trust, protect their missions, and drive long-term impact.

Designed for executive leaders and board administrators across nonprofits, school districts, government agencies, and higher education, this release sets a new standard for modern, secure, and transparent leadership. From AI-powered efficiencies to community-facing tools, Boardable is bringing clarity, confidence, and credibility to the heart of decision-making.

"This release is about solving real problems that board leaders face every day-from ensuring board compliance, increasing transparency in decision-making, and driving board member engagement," said Cody Bender, Chief Product Officer at Boardable. "We've built tools that streamline the work while reinforcing the credibility and accountability today's boards are expected to deliver."

At the center of this release are two significant capabilities: Boardable Public Sites, enabling organizations to share agendas, documents, and key updates publicly with just a few clicks; and Surveys & Forms, which streamline stakeholder input and compliance workflows. Together, they help institutions demonstrate accountability and invite collaboration, without sacrificing control or security.

Supporting this vision is a new Meeting Engagement Dashboard-offering insights into participation, engagement, and alignment. Additionally, Boardable's embedded AI Assistant now automates minutes, transcriptions, and summaries, freeing administrators to focus on outcomes rather than documentation.

Recognizing the increasing demands on public sector and nonprofit teams, the release includes enhanced accessibility and security protocols designed to meet rigorous standards and support inclusive, transparent operations. Native live streaming, external calendar syncing, and new integrations with Microsoft 365 and Teams further simplify board workflows across dispersed teams.

"Great governance powers great missions," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "We're not just launching new features-we're helping leaders in education, nonprofit, and public service operate with clarity and credibility. This is about enabling responsible stewardship at scale."

Alongside product innovation, Boardable is investing in the nonprofit community through two new initiatives: Nonprofit Expert Office Hours and a new Slack community called The Nonprofit Network. These new resources foster connection, peer learning, and shared problem-solving, ensuring every customer is supported not just by technology but by a network of people who understand their work.

This launch arrives at a pivotal moment. As organizations across the public and nonprofit sectors face growing scrutiny, funding challenges, and evolving expectations, the need for accessible, effective governance has never been more critical. Boardable's Summer 2025 release ensures leaders can meet that challenge-with tools designed to inform, engage, and inspire trust.

Many new capabilities are now available to current Boardable customers. Organizations interested in seeing the platform in action can learn more at .

About Boardable

Boardable is the modern governance platform for nonprofit organizations. From board meetings to public compliance, our tools are built to make governance more effective, accessible, and scalable-without unnecessary complexity.

Learn more at .

SOURCE Boardable

