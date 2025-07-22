Land Id® Launches Premium Plan, Making Map Creation Accessible To Solo Users And Landowners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Premium plan represents Land id's commitment to democratizing property mapping technology. While the company's existing plans served either casual property researchers ($7/month) or full-scale real estate professionals ($33 - $67/month), Premium fills a critical gap for the "prosumer" market – individuals and small businesses who need powerful mapping capabilities without enterprise complexity.

"We kept hearing from landowners, individual investors, and solo agents who felt caught between our basic search tools and our pro-level platform," said Steve Roberson, Founder of Land id. "Premium bridges that gap by giving individual landowners and small investors the mapping tools they need."

Key Premium Features Include:



Create up to 3 custom Land id maps with high-quality output

High-resolution aerial imagery for crystal-clear property visualization

Unlimited photo uploads and map points to bring properties to life

Property notes and annotations to highlight what matters most

Offline map access for fieldwork without internet connectivity Simple sharing via web links for seamless collaboration

Premium replaces outdated methods like hand-sketched maps and county office visits with high-grade digital mapping tools.

"This isn't just about adding another pricing tier," added Edwin Tofslie, Chief Strategy & Design Officer at Land id. "It creates a natural stepping stone for users who need more than basic property search but aren't ready for enterprise-level tools."

The Premium plan is designed for:



Individual landowners managing property investments

Solo real estate agents and small brokerages

Property investors and developers Appraisers , contractors, and other land agents

At $12/month, Premium launches at a competitive price point in the property mapping market. Unlike competitors that focus solely on data access, Land id Premium combines comprehensive property intelligence with intuitive map creation tools .

The launch comes as the proptech industry continues to grow, driven by real estate professionals and investors seeking cost-effective tools to maintain competitive advantages in a challenging market. New proptech solutions are enabling significant cost savings and operational efficiencies, with increasing demand for accessible property analysis tools among individual investors and small businesses looking to streamline workflows without enterprise-level costs. Land id's Premium tier positions the company to capture this expanding market while maintaining its leadership position among enterprise clients.

Premium is available immediately at id/pricing , with a 7-day free trial. The company is also launching educational webinars and expanded customer support specifically for Premium users transitioning from basic property search to map creation.

About Land id

Land id is the premier platform for property mapping and land intelligence, serving real estate professionals, government agencies, and landowners across the United States. The company's suite of tools provides comprehensive property data, advanced mapping capabilities, and professional-grade visualization tools. Founded in 2014, Land id has helped thousands of users make informed decisions about land and property investments. For more information, visit id .

Product Information:

Premium pricing and features: id/pricing

Free trial available: id

SOURCE Land id, Inc.