Floodbase Launches Next-Generation Continuous Flood Mapping, Unlocking Flood Event Actions Anywhere, Anytime Across The U.S.

Now available per event for insurers, governments, responders, media, and more, the new release accelerates Floodbase's accurate, near-real time flood mapping capabilities, built on a groundbreaking approach powered by AI, satellites, and other sensors.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Floodbase , the leading AI platform for monitoring and insuring flood risk, launched the next-generation, near-real time flood mapping technology for the U.S. today. As the past several months have starkly demonstrated, devastating floods can be highly localized, like the recent Texas flooding , or impact multiple states at once, like Hurricane Helene . Reliable and gap-free insights informing stakeholders how a flood is unfolding – no matter the event's size – is paramount for effective response. Today's release bolsters Floodbase's industry-leading platform that equips governments , insurers , media , and other decision-makers with the ability to obtain rapid situational awareness and actionable information. Flood information can now be licensed on-demand per event. To be notified when a future Floodbase-enabled flood event dataset becomes available, please register at .

Today's release marks a significant step forward in flood mapping technology. Combining the latest AI advancements and additional sensors, Floodbase's new solution greatly improves the accuracy of continuous, near real-time flood information anywhere in the continental U.S. Floodbase's next-generation flood mapping reliably reports a flood's peak extent and captures more flood types than ever before, including increasingly common and historically hard-to-track flash flooding due to extreme rainfall.

This nationwide solution enables key flood event actions - from assessing damages, triaging claims, and administering parametric payouts, to communicating with policyholders and the public - with high-frequency, validated flood data, covering areas ranging from local to multi-state flood events. Unlike traditional post-event data models that offer isolated snapshots or limited probabilistic footprints, Floodbase provides decisionmakers with gap-free, continuous flood mapping to confidently evaluate their full event exposur and rapidly act .

"We are proud to introduce the next generation of large-scale flood mapping," said Dr. Beth Tellman, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Floodbase. "Flood risk is increasing across the U.S; just in the past month we've seen multiple major flooding events, f rom the catastrophic floods in Texas , to severe flash floods in New Mexico, New York, and New Jersey. Our goal is to give insurers, governments, the media, and anyone on the front lines of flood response greater confidence in the exact location and severity of flooding through consistent, near real-time flood extent data. With an above-average Atlantic hurricane season predicted, we hope this technology expands flood coverage and strengthens disaster response."

Today's launch builds on Floodbase's deep scientific credibility and y ears of experience in large-area flood mapping. Throughout the 2024 hurricane season, Floodbase was among the first to support FEMA with continuous , regional-level flood mapping , providing critical situational awareness within days of Hurricane Helene's landfall. This enabled FEMA to monitor all major hurricanes and close gaps in existing FEMA maps , mapping more than 500,000 square miles over nine states. The flood mapping technology is a core capability of Floodbase's platform powering flood insurance programs across the U.S. Multiple local governments, including Fremont, California, rely on city-wide flood insurance enabled by Floodbase's continuous, near-real time flood mapping technology.

Relying on its next-generation technology, Floodbase now will make flood event data available to license per event, delivered in a matter of days following significant flood events across the U.S. Register now at to be notified when flood events are available and explore free sample data.

About Floodbase

Floodbase is an AI platform for insuring uncovered flood risk. Built on more than a decade of groundbreaking science, we continuously monitor flooding worldwide. Partners rely on us to design and power flood covers for large corporate and public sector clients insuring previously uninsurable economic loss from flooding. Floodbase has become a preferred partner for leading re/insurers including Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Liberty Mutual Re, and AXA Climate, and also supports FEMA, the UN, The New York Times, and others to identify and respond to major flood events. Follow Floodbase on LinkedIn for more news and insights.

SOURCE Floodbase

