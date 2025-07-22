Dechert Deepens Private Funds Capabilities With Addition Of Arina Lekhel And Megha Kalbag

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Arina and Megha's arrival marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand and deepen our private funds capabilities and leading financial services practice," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "Their wide range of expertise will be instrumental in continuing to deliver innovative and tailored solutions to our clients in the asset management space."

"The addition of Arina and Megha greatly enhances our ability to expand our service offerings to financial institutions and asset managers worldwide, including our market leading work with private credit and CLO managers on all of their rated fund and CLO equity products," said Chris Christian, co-chair of Dechert's financial services group. "Their expertise will be invaluable in navigating the complexities of fund formation, rated and CLO equity funds, and derivatives transactions, as these areas continue to rapidly grow and innovate."

Ms. Lekhel joins Dechert with over two decades of experience in the formation and management of a broad range of asset-backed private funds, credit funds, private equity funds, rated funds, CLO equity funds, and both closed- and open-end funds. Her practice focuses on advising fund sponsors on fund formation and the funds' ongoing investment operations and compliance.

"Joining Dechert is an exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic team and contribute to the growth of the private funds group," said Arina Lekhel. "I am eager to leverage my experience to help our clients achieve their investment goals and navigate the complexities of fund formation and management."

Ms. Kalbag's expertise includes securities and commodities regulation including digital asset regulation, financial market infrastructure, trading platforms, the US Treasury clearing mandate and CCPs, and transactional work in the derivatives and structured products spaces. Her regulatory practice focuses on the Dodd-Frank Act, the Commodity Exchange Act, the Investment Company Act, and the Investment Advisers Act. Ms. Kalbag's clients, which include fintech companies, dealers and asset managers, turn to her for regulatory advice and for guidance with developing programs for offering and trading innovative derivatives products.

"Dechert's impressive global platform, depth of expertise, and commitment to innovation make it a logical next step in my career," said Megha Kalbag. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help our clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and develop effective trading strategies."

Ms. Lekhel and Ms. Kalbag's arrival follows the addition of Joseph Dennis , a leading private equity lawyer who recently joined Dechert as a partner in the firm's London office.

With nearly 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading global law firm for investment funds.

